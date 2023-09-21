RU RU NG NG
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023

Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain 23 sep 2023, 12:30 Barcelona - Celta Vigo
-
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
On Saturday, September 23, Estadio Olímpico, which is located in the capital of Catalonia, will host the match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo. It will take place within the 6th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Barcelona


The Catalan giants are one of the most successful teams of Spain. Being under the rule of Xavi, they managed to beat Real Madrid in the previous season and win the championship medals.

As the champion of their country, the club was in the first pot of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, where it received fairly easy opponents. Speaking about this stage of the tournament, Barcelona will face Belgian Antwerp, Donetsk Shakhtar and Porto from Portugal.

The start of the European draw gives some kind of hope to the team’s fans all around the world. It is reasonable to remind that “the Catalans” destroyed the Belgian champion, Antwerp, in the 1st round of the Champions League – 5-0. It is worth noting that Barcelona could not overcome the group barrier, being content with only the 3rd place in the group, in two previous seasons.

The club had been strengthened by several interesting performers before the current season. This primarily concerns Ilkay Gündoğan and Joao Felix. The German footballer arrived as a free agent from Manchester City, and Felix was loaned until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid.

High-quality reinforcements and good shape of the team at the start of the season give the right to believe in the performance, which is much more successful than in the previous main club tournaments of the Old World.

Celta


Celta, taking into account quite a long period of time, has been considered a strong middle peasant of the Spanish championship and periodically participates in the European competition.

Being under the rule of eminent Rafael Benitez, “the Sky Blues” did not have a very successful start of the new season. The team lost all three home matches (to Mallorca, Real and Osasuna) without scoring at least a single goal. 4 points have “sent” Celta to the 16th position of the standings.

Speaking about the transfer campaign, one can note the buyout of Roma striker, Carlos Perez, which happened after a 1-year loan. The player managed to prove himself in the matches of the previous championship and score several important goals.

Well, there is also a need to mention the sale of the young midfielder, Gabri Veiga, to Saudi Al-Ahly for 40 million euros. Speaking about the previous draw, the player, along with veteran Iago Aspas, was a real leader of the team.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Barcelona is unbeaten in its 6 previous matches. The last defeat was just made by Celta, which happened in the previous round a championship ago.

“The Catalans” won 2 previous matches with the same score – 5-0.

As for the results of Celta, they are less positive. There is only 1 win in 5 matches in the current season (the goal difference is 4-7).

If we take into account 10 previous head-to-head matches, “Barca” has got a slight advantage – 5-3 and 2 more draws. By the way, only 3 out of 10 matches gave an opportunity for the teams to achieve a total over 2.5.

Prediction


Barcelona really looks like the undisputed favourite of the following battle. I think that it is quite capable of continuing the winning streak. There should also be a lot of goals, so I’ll bet on “total: over 3.0”.

