Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the fifth round of the Spanish Championship, a match between Barcelona and Betis will take place on September 16. The guests had a disastrous start to the season and now they need to score points in the match with the current national champion.

Barcelona

In the first round, the team made a mistake and played a draw with Getafe. Because of this result, the Catalans are forced to play catch-up, since Real has not lost any points yet.

After failure at the start of the season, Barcelona won the next three matches, but the gap from the leader remains at two points.

In this match, the home team expects an easy victory and apart from this result, they are unlikely to be satisfied with anything.

Betis

The team from Seville won two victories, drew once and lost once in the first four matches of the season. Now she has seven points and is in seventh place in the standings.

Betis has long been setting high goals for the season, although they have not yet managed to get into the top four teams.

Most likely, after this meeting, Betis will drop down in the standings, since beating Barcelona on their field is the most difficult task.

Interesting Facts:

Barcelona have won their last three matches and have scored at least two goals in their last three matches.

Forecast for the game "Barcelona" - "Betis":

The rivals have different plans and goals for the season, but it certainly won’t be an easy ride for Barcelona. In addition to a strong squad, the Catalans also have the home field factor on their side, which increases their chances of success.

It seems to me that the guests will play more defensively and won’t score many goals here. I will bet on the total of the match less than 3 for odds of 1.65.