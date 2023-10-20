RU RU NG NG
Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao prediction
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Athletic Bilbao Athletic Bilbao
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Barcelona will compete with Athletic as part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will take place at Estadio Olimpico on October 22 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Barcelona


Barca is the current champions of Spain. Xavi’s team also looks very solid at the start of the new season. Speaking about the championship, the team is in 3rd place and loses 3 points to the leading opponent, Real Madrid; as for the Champions League, it is characterized by the start with a crushing victory over Antwerp and a minimal success in the away confrontation with Porto. Barcelona is currently leading its group.

Having passed the break for international matches, Barca faces a difficult calendar: Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and two matches with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Athletic


The team from Bilbao performs quite consistently from year to year. And this season the club is in the traditional position – in the top 6.

Athletic got 17 points with 5 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws after 9 rounds played. 9 matches brought 16 scored goals and 9 conceded ones.

It will be incredibly difficult to take the points in the next match, because it will have to visit the current champion of Spain.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Barca won its previous 6 home struggles.
• Athletic achieved only 2 wins in 8 previous away matches.
• The club from Bilbao has not defeated Barcelona in the La Liga since the summer of 2019.

Prediction


Barcelona must make a success in the upcoming match. However, in my opinion, the game will be cautious on both sides. Therefore, I suggest betting on “total: under 3.0”.

