Main Predictions Barcelona vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Barcelona vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Barcelona vs Alba Berlin prediction
Barcelona Barcelona
EuroLeague 09 feb 2024, 13:30 Barcelona - Alba Berlin
Barcelona , Palau Blaugrana
Alba Berlin Alba Berlin
In the 26th round of the EuroLeague basketball, there will be a match between Barcelona and Berlin's Alba. The meeting will take place on Friday, February 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:30 Central European Time.

Barcelona

The powerhouse of Spanish basketball continues to demonstrate consistently high results this season. On their home court, the team ranks third and has seven losses in 21 games. In the EuroLeague, Barcelona's performance is much better. The Catalans are in second place just behind Real Madrid. It's unlikely that anything will prevent the team from staying in the top 6 and advancing to the quarterfinals of the prestigious Euroleague playoffs.

Alba Berlin

The results of the German team leave its fans disappointed. Alba looks hopeless in EuroLeague matches, managing to secure only five victories in 25 games. Similar results are seen with French ASVEL, with which the Berlin team is at the bottom of the tournament table. Interestingly, Alba's results on their home court are not ideal either, but the team confidently ranks among the top three strongest clubs in the current German championship.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Barcelona has won the last five home games in the EuroLeague.
  • Alba has lost in its two previous away games.
  • In the first-round match, Barcelona lost to the German team with a score of 70:74.

Barcelona - Alba Berlin Prediction

I doubt that the guests are capable of challenging Spanish Barcelona at the moment. I suggest betting on the success of the Catalans with a handicap of -11.

