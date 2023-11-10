RU RU NG NG
Barcelona vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves prediction
LaLiga Spain 12 nov 2023, 10:15 Barcelona - Deportivo Alaves
Within the 13th round of the Spanish La Liga, there will be a match between Barcelona and Alaves. The meeting will be held at the Olympic Stadium of Barcelona on Sunday, November 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:15 CET.

Barcelona

Barcelona has been facing difficulties lately. It's either the number of injured players, or their young age, or maybe the team is just a bit exhausted. Xavi must find motivation and give a new impetus, otherwise the Catalans will let the competition go too far.

Barcelona are now on the third line in the La Liga table, where they scored 4 points less than the neighboring leading Girona. And in the Champions League, the team lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in their last game, but remained top of their group.

Alaves

Alaves started the new championship quite well, but with time lost momentum. Victories over Valencia and Sevilla allow the team to be on the 14th position in the table, but only five points to the relegation zone. I think that finishing in this position will be considered a success for the team. It should be noted that Alaves has just returned to La Liga after being relegated in the season 2021/2022.

At the beginning of the season, the team is disastrously low scoring - only 10 goals in 12 games, which is the worst in the league. In the last round, Alaves minimally defeated Almeria.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Barcelona out of the last four matches did not concede in only one.
  • Although Alaves scores little, but does it regularly. In the last five games, the team did not leave the field without scoring.
  • Barcelona has not lost to Alaves since 2016.

Prediction

Given the poor form of the hosts and not the best game of the guests in attack, I think that there will not be many goals. I suggest betting on Total Under 3.5.

