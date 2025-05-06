Barcelona Guayaquil vs River Plate, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

Prediction on game Win River Plate Odds: 2 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On May 9, 2025, in the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, Ecuadorian side Barcelona Guayaquil will host Argentina’s River Plate. The first encounter between these teams, held in Buenos Aires, ended in a goalless draw. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this crucial clash.

Barcelona Guayaquil

Barcelona Guayaquil come into this match in fine form. They lead the Ecuadorian national league after ten rounds, sitting on 23 points, three clear of their closest rivals. The team has won its last two league matches and boasts strong home form: five wins and just one loss in their last six matches across all competitions, keeping a clean sheet on three occasions.

In this season’s Copa Libertadores, Barcelona currently occupy third place in the group with four points. They opened with a vital home win over Independiente del Valle (1-0), followed by a goalless away draw against River Plate, and then suffered a 0-1 home defeat to Universitario in the third round. Despite their modest attacking output—just one goal in three matches—the Ecuadorians display disciplined, resolute defending. Six of Barcelona’s last eight games have featured under 2.5 goals.

River Plate

River Plate, meanwhile, are in formidable form and top their group with five points. The Argentinians began with a 1-0 away victory over Universitario, followed by a goalless draw with Barcelona, and then shared the spoils with Independiente del Valle in a 2-2 thriller. River Plate are on a remarkable unbeaten run—13 games across all competitions. Their domestic form is equally impressive: they’ve won their last two league outings at home, including a 2-1 triumph over arch-rivals Boca Juniors and a commanding 4-1 win over Vélez Sarsfield.

River Plate are particularly strong on the road—unbeaten in their last ten away fixtures in all competitions, with four wins and six draws.

Probable lineups

Barcelona Guayaquil: Contreras, Chala, Vallecilla, Arreaga, Carabalí, Trindade, Arroyo, Valiente, Gomez, Corozo, Rivero.

Key facts and head-to-head record

Barcelona Guayaquil have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Barcelona Guayaquil have claimed victory in 6 of their last 7 home games.

River Plate have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Each of River Plate’s last 4 games has seen over 2.5 goals.

The first meeting between these two teams in the current campaign ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Barcelona Guayaquil vs River Plate

Given their current form, experience, and squad depth, River Plate look like slight favorites heading into this clash. The Argentine giants are in control of the group, unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions, and have been potent in attack. They’re also consistent away from home and mentally equipped for high-stakes encounters. Barcelona Guayaquil are strong at home, but River Plate have the edge in quality and squad depth. My pick for this match is a River Plate victory at odds of 2.00.