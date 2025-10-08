Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 9, in the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualification, Bangladesh will host Hong Kong on their home turf. Read on for detailed insights into both teams and a comprehensive match prediction.

See also: Singapore vs India prediction and betting tips 09 Оctober 2025

Match preview

This year, Bangladesh have played four matches: two friendlies and two Asian Cup fixtures. In the friendlies, they drew 0-0 against Nepal and defeated Bhutan 2-0, confidently controlling the flow of the game.

In the third round of the Asian Cup, Bangladesh played out a goalless draw against India. Hernández Cabrera's side struggled to create dangerous chances, but also kept their own goal well protected, as reflected by the 0-0 scoreline after 90 minutes. In the second round, Singapore managed to breach Bangladesh's defense twice before the 60th minute. Bangladesh could only respond with one goal, sealing the final score at 1-2.

Hong Kong are enjoying a packed football calendar, having already played ten matches this year, including two in the Asian Cup. The team has recorded three wins, two draws, and five losses so far in 2025.

In the Asian Cup, Hong Kong have collected four points from two rounds and sit second in the group, trailing Singapore on goal difference. Their opening third-round match against Singapore ended 0-0, a game lacking in chances and played at a slow tempo. In the second round, Hong Kong narrowly edged out India, confirming their status as favorites but converting their dominance into a single goal, scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Probable lineups

Bangladesh: Marma, Topu, Kazi, Barman, Uddin, Choudhury, Ridoy, Shah, Shome, Islam, Hossain

Hong Kong: Yapp, Yue, Jones, Chan, Merkis, Tap, Gerbig, Sun, Juninho, Fernando, Bleda

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the teams in a long time

Bangladesh have scored in just three of their last seven matches

Hong Kong have won only one of their last five games

Prediction

I don't expect a high-scoring affair from these teams; both sides are likely to focus on defense, which will impact the quality and quantity of attacking play. My prediction: total under (2.5) goals at 1.65