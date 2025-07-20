Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Prediction on game Win Ballkani Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 22, 2025, in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Kosovo's Balkani will host Maltese side Floriana. Let’s break down the best bet for the winner of this clash.

Balkani

Balkani is a football club representing Kosovo. The team consistently ranks among the leaders in the national championship, but last season they surrendered the title to their main rival, Drita, missing out on the championship for the first time in four years. Moreover, Balkani also fell short in the national cup, crashing out as early as the round of 32.

Nevertheless, thanks to their high finish in the Superleague, the team once again earned a spot on the continental stage. Last year, Balkani started from the second qualifying round of the Conference League, where they overcame Maltese side Hamrun over two legs. In the third round, however, the Kosovo club was eliminated by Northern Ireland’s Larne, ending their European campaign.

This season in the Conference League, Balkani will open their campaign against another Maltese opponent — Floriana. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, and Balkani have every chance to prove their calibre right from the opening match.

Floriana

Floriana also finished last season without silverware. The team took only third place in the league and missed out on the Maltese Cup final after losing a tight 2-1 semifinal to Birkirkara. Despite domestic setbacks, the club once again gets a shot at European competition.

Floriana began this year’s Conference League journey from the first qualifying round, facing Welsh side Haverfordwest County. The Maltese outfit advanced confidently, winning 2-1 at home and 3-2 away, showing solid attacking form.

The team does have some international experience. Last year, Floriana’s European campaign ended at the second qualifying round, losing to Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes over two legs. This time, the club aims to surpass last season’s result and fight for a spot in the next stage.

Key facts and head-to-head

Balkani are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.

Three of Balkani’s last four home games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Floriana have won four of their last six matches.

Both teams scored in four of Floriana’s last five outings.

Six of Floriana’s last seven away matches featured over 2.5 goals.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

Balkani: Iljazi, Batarello, Jashanica, Kodra, Taki, Deliu, Diene, Ismailjesi, Hamidi, Serebe, Maktusai.

Iljazi, Batarello, Jashanica, Kodra, Taki, Deliu, Diene, Ismailjesi, Hamidi, Serebe, Maktusai. Floriana: Coletti, A. Garcia, Lopez, Mendonça, Gamarra, M'Mombwa, Grech, Vella, Varela, Ja Sané, Glisovic.

Balkani vs Floriana match prediction

Both sides come into this fixture in decent form, but Balkani, playing at home, look like the favorites. The Kosovan club has European experience and tends to play disciplined, cautious football on their own turf. Expect the hosts to focus on solid defending and try to secure at least a slim advantage ahead of the return leg. My pick for this match is a Balkani win at odds of 1.8.