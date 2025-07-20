RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Ballkani vs Floriana prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/fcballkani/Author unknownn
Ballkani
Ballkani Ballkani Schedule Ballkani Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
22 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Podujevo, Zahir Pajaziti Stadium
Floriana
Floriana Floriana Schedule Floriana Transfers
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ballkani
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 22, 2025, in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Kosovo's Balkani will host Maltese side Floriana. Let’s break down the best bet for the winner of this clash.

Balkani

Balkani is a football club representing Kosovo. The team consistently ranks among the leaders in the national championship, but last season they surrendered the title to their main rival, Drita, missing out on the championship for the first time in four years. Moreover, Balkani also fell short in the national cup, crashing out as early as the round of 32.

Nevertheless, thanks to their high finish in the Superleague, the team once again earned a spot on the continental stage. Last year, Balkani started from the second qualifying round of the Conference League, where they overcame Maltese side Hamrun over two legs. In the third round, however, the Kosovo club was eliminated by Northern Ireland’s Larne, ending their European campaign.

This season in the Conference League, Balkani will open their campaign against another Maltese opponent — Floriana. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, and Balkani have every chance to prove their calibre right from the opening match.

Floriana

Floriana also finished last season without silverware. The team took only third place in the league and missed out on the Maltese Cup final after losing a tight 2-1 semifinal to Birkirkara. Despite domestic setbacks, the club once again gets a shot at European competition.

Floriana began this year’s Conference League journey from the first qualifying round, facing Welsh side Haverfordwest County. The Maltese outfit advanced confidently, winning 2-1 at home and 3-2 away, showing solid attacking form.

The team does have some international experience. Last year, Floriana’s European campaign ended at the second qualifying round, losing to Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes over two legs. This time, the club aims to surpass last season’s result and fight for a spot in the next stage.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Balkani are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.
  • Three of Balkani’s last four home games ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Floriana have won four of their last six matches.
  • Both teams scored in four of Floriana’s last five outings.
  • Six of Floriana’s last seven away matches featured over 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Balkani: Iljazi, Batarello, Jashanica, Kodra, Taki, Deliu, Diene, Ismailjesi, Hamidi, Serebe, Maktusai.
  • Floriana: Coletti, A. Garcia, Lopez, Mendonça, Gamarra, M'Mombwa, Grech, Vella, Varela, Ja Sané, Glisovic.

Balkani vs Floriana match prediction

Both sides come into this fixture in decent form, but Balkani, playing at home, look like the favorites. The Kosovan club has European experience and tends to play disciplined, cautious football on their own turf. Expect the hosts to focus on solid defending and try to secure at least a slim advantage ahead of the return leg. My pick for this match is a Balkani win at odds of 1.8.

Prediction on game Win Ballkani
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sport Recife vs Botafogo RJ prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 16:30 Sport Recife vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025 Sport Recife Odds: 2.19 Botafogo RJ Recommended 1xBet
Palmeiras vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 16:30 Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Palmeiras Odds: 1.58 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Belgrano vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Racing, prediction and probable lineups — July 21, 2025 Belgrano Odds: 1.83 Racing Club Bet now 1xBet
Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 July 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.51 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Independiente vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run? Independiente Odds: 1.94 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 07:00 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Recommended Melbet
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Bet now 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Recommended Melbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Barracas Central 0 - 2 Independiente Rivadavia Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
0
Independiente Rivadavia
2
83’
Newell's Old Boys - : - Banfield Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Banfield
-
15:45
Tigre - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Tigre
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
15:45
Belgrano - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Belgrano
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente
-
Talleres
-
20:00
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:57 Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026 Football news Today, 14:30 Deal agreed! Details of Rashford's transfer to Barcelona revealed Football news Today, 13:50 Galatasaray agree transfer of Victor Osimhen. Transfer details revealed Football news Today, 13:28 "Satisfied with the progress." Ouaddou sums up Orlando Pirates' Spanish tour Football news Today, 13:02 Isak open to Saudi Arabia move as Al Hilal prepares major offer Football news Today, 12:33 Lucas Vázquez eyes a new chapter as Italian giants circle former Real Madrid captain Football news Today, 11:56 Kodisang leaves Sundowns and returns to Europe Boxing News Today, 11:28 Usyk faces threat of losing undisputed world champion title. What's happening? Football news Today, 11:00 Sancho agrees contract with Juventus. How much will Manchester United get? Football news Today, 10:30 Rejected Napoli for Inter. Ademola Lookman chooses a new club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores