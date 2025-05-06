RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025

Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025

Luis Torres
Bahia vs Nacional prediction Photo: https://x.com/ecbahia/Author unknownn
Bahia Bahia
Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 18:00 Bahia - Nacional
-
- : -
International,
Nacional Nacional
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bahia
Odds: 1.55
On May 8, 2025, in the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, Brazilian side Bahia will host Uruguay’s Nacional at their home stadium. Both teams arrive in excellent form, promising a captivating and entertaining clash. Let’s break down the best bet for the winner in this matchup.

Bahia

Bahia enters this match as group leaders, having collected 7 points from three rounds. They kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign with a draw against Internacional, then edged out Nacional 1-0 away, and followed that up with another 1-0 win at home over Atlético Nacional. The defensive line, in particular, deserves special mention: Bahia have conceded just one goal in three group stage matches. The team is in outstanding form overall—five straight wins across all competitions, all by the same 1-0 scoreline, and not a single goal conceded.

In the Brazilian league, Bahia sit sixth after seven rounds with 12 points to their name. Their home record is also impressive: unbeaten in their last nine home fixtures across all competitions, with six wins and three draws. Even more telling, Bahia have lost just once in their last 17 home games.

Nacional

Nacional Montevideo approach this match from the opposite end of the spectrum—the team sits at the bottom of the group table with just one point after three rounds. Their tournament start was rough: a 0-3 loss to Atlético Nacional, followed by a 0-1 home defeat to Bahia, and then a thrilling 3-3 away draw with Internacional in the third round. After three matches, Nacional have scored 3 goals and conceded 7—the worst defensive record in the group.

Nevertheless, the team’s overall form is not bad. Since their loss to Bahia in the Copa Libertadores, they’ve gone on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions—three wins and two draws. In the Uruguayan league, Nacional are in a fierce title race, trailing leaders Liverpool Montevideo by just one point. Their attack stands out: in their last five matches, Nacional have scored at least two goals each time, netting 15 and conceding only 5 over that stretch.

Probable lineups

  • Bahia: Marcos Felipe, Luciano Juba, Ramos, Eric, David Duarte, Everton Ribeiro, Jean Lucas, Caio Alexandre, Cauly, Rodriguez, Eric Pulga.
  • Nacional: Mejía, Millán, Coates, Báez, Rodriguez, Lucas Martin, Bodgio, Oliva, Recoba, Petit, Vargas

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Bahia have won their last 5 matches in a row.
  • Bahia have won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Nacional have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Nacional’s last 4 matches.
  • Bahia won the first-leg clash between these teams 1-0.

Bahia vs Nacional match prediction

Both teams come into this head-to-head in good form, but Bahia have shown more stability and organization—especially at the back. They are confident at home, riding a winning streak and rarely conceding. Nacional, despite their attacking output, have looked unconvincing in the Libertadores group stage. Considering the current standings, form, and the result of the first meeting, Bahia are clear favorites for the upcoming encounter. My pick for this match is a Bahia win at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Win Bahia
Odds: 1.55
