Bahia vs Juventude: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 28, 2025

Bahia vs Juventude: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 28, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bahia vs Juventude prediction
Bahia
27 july 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil,
Juventude
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On July 28, 2025, at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Bahia will host Juventude in the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Bahia hasn't lost at home to Juventude since 2008: 3 wins and 1 draw in their last 4 encounters at Fonte Nova.
  • In July 2024, Bahia defeated Juventude 2-0 in the league.
  • The teams have met around 18 times: Bahia has 5 wins, Juventude has 6, and about 7 matches ended in a draw.
  • In their last 5 head-to-head clashes, both teams have claimed 2 victories, with one match finishing level.
  • Juventude has lost its last 4 away league games without scoring a single goal.
  • The average number of goals in Bahia vs Juventude matches is about 2.1 per game.

Match preview:

The two teams are at opposite ends of the table. Bahia sits 6th and is in great form, collecting around 25 points from 14 rounds and winning four of their last six matches. Bahia is especially dominant at home—unbeaten at their stadium and riding a five-game winning streak with an aggregate score of 10-2. Under Rogério Ceni, the squad plays organized football and is firmly in the hunt for a Copa Libertadores spot.

Juventude, on the other hand, is fighting for survival. The club from Caxias do Sul is 18th with 11 points from 13 games. Their away form has been dreadful: four straight defeats without finding the net and a −8 goal difference. The visitors' defense is among the weakest in the league, and their attack can't find any consistency.

Head-to-head history suggests parity: of roughly 18 meetings, Bahia has won about 5, Juventude 6, with 7 draws. However, recent clashes have favored the home side. On July 4, 2024, Bahia won 2-0 at home. Before that, on November 9, 2024, Juventude claimed a 2-1 home victory—their first over Bahia in more than 15 years.

Probable lineups:

  • Bahia: Marcelo Lomba — Fernando Miguel, Rafinha, Luis Oscar, Sabino — Junior Bruno, Matus, Diego Carlos — Hernán, Thibault, Mateus Pache.
  • Juventude: Rafael, Christian Paulo — Vinícius Frezar, Caio Alves, Jonathan, Lucas Torres — Mateus Barbosa, Vinícius Rodrigues — André Lucas, Jonathan López, Vinícius Santos.

Prediction for Bahia vs Juventude:

A low-scoring affair is expected. Bahia rarely lights up the scoreboard against Juventude, and the visitors will be desperate to cling to their place in the top flight. Taking all this into account, the best bet looks to be total goals under 3 (odds 1.6).

