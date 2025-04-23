RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

David Flower
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Bahia Bahia
Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia - Atletico Nacional
-
- : -
International,
Atletico Nacional Atletico Nacional
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bahia
Odds: 1.85
Odds: 1.85

One of the matches of the third round of the Copa Libertadores group stage will be played on Friday at the "Fonte Nova" arena, where local Bahia will host Atletico Nacional. I suggest betting on the outcome of this clash with good odds.

Match preview

"Bahia" confidently started the Copa Libertadores group stage, earning four points after the first two rounds. The team from Salvador showcases pragmatic but effective football, scoring twice and conceding only once. In the first round, the "Tricolor" hosted "Internacional" and shared points with the renowned opponent in an evenly matched battle—the final draw 1:1.

The second match, already away against Uruguay's "Nacional," was more successful—the Brazilians took three points, securing a clean 1:0 victory. Such performance and defensive reliability currently allow "Bahia" to seriously contend for the top spot in the group, which would grant direct advancement to the Round of 16. Over the weekend, the team defeated Ceara at home in the championship—1:0.

"Atletico Nacional," after two rounds in the Copa Libertadores group stage, has three points, with an equal goal difference of 3:3. The Colombians started with an impressive 3:0 home victory over Uruguay's "Nacional," demonstrating attacking pressure and defensive solidity. However, maintaining this level in the next match proved impossible.

In the second round, the "Greens" traveled to Porto Alegre, where they faced the harsh reality of an away match against "Internacional"—a defeat by the same score, 0:3, with which they won the first match. With such swings in results, "Atletico Nacional" remains an enigma in the group, and the next round will be crucial for their playoff ambitions. Over the weekend, the team lost away to Deportivo Cali (0:1), leading to a drop to second place in the Primera table.

Probable lineups

  • Bahia: Felipe – Gilberto, Xavier, Kanu, Ramos – Everton Ribeiro, Caio, Rodriguez, Jean Lucas – Ademir, Pulga
  • Atletico Nacional: Ospina, Candido, Arias, Tesillo, Roman, Rivero, Campuzano, Cardona, Sarmiento, Inestrosa, Morelos

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams played in 2013 when Atletico advanced to the quarterfinals of the South American Cup in a penalty shootout
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet hit in two of Bahia's five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet hit in two of Bahia's five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home side in this encounter, and it’s a sentiment worth agreeing with. Bahia plays very well at home, and our bet here is "Bahia to Win" with odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game Win Bahia
Odds: 1.85
Odds: 1.85

Comments
