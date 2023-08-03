Prediction on game Win Bahia Odds: 1.97 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 7, Arena Fonte Nova (Salvador) will host the match of the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Bahia will compete with America Mineiro. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Bahia



The club was forced to go to the third division of the country for a couple of years at the beginning of the century. “The Tricolor” never fell so low after that. Still, it is reasonable to mention that it was possible to move up to the Serie A only from the 4th place in the previous season. And it goes without saying that now the task for an outsider is pretty obvious. The team just needs not to be relegated to the Serie B. It’s far from being successful so far – “the Tricolor” is stuck in the quartet of the potentially relegated clubs. Generally speaking, it managed to win 3 times in 17 matches. Moreover, it won twice in a row at the beginning of May, after which only Palmeiras was defeated – there happened a sensational 1-0 success at the end of June. However, do not put an end to this team. Taking into account 4 previous matches of the Brasileiro, it achieved the draws, including sharing the points not only with Cuiaba, but also with Corinthians and Sao Paulo – both of the latter battles were without goals for the opponents.

America Mineiro



The team jumped between the divisions even more often than its next opponent. For instance, it spent 4 seasons in a row, in the interval from 2005 to 2009, in the third division. To be honest, the more outstanding was the result of the previous year, when “the Rabbits” were able to finish in the top 10. That result made it possible to take part in the Copa Sudamericana, where the Brazilian team remains now – the 1/8 final stage, where it has to play with Red Bull Bragantino, is taking place. Speaking about the Copa do Brasil, the club reached the quarter-finals, where it lost only in the penalty shoot-out to Corinthians. At the same time, the team is really weak and “hangs” around the bottom of the table at the championship level again. Both victories came at the junction of spring and summer. There had been only 1 point in 6 rounds before the higher mentioned results. 3 draws and 4 defeats, including a 1-4 failure in the previous match against Palmeiras, were achieved after that in the summer.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the opponents “crossed their paths” was in 2021. Then America Mineiro was able to “pull” out an away victory with a 4-3 score, but was limited only to a draw at the home arena.

Predictions



Bookmakers understand that this will be a classic 6-point battle. We dare to assume that the hosts will take an important victory (odd: 1.97).

