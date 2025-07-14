Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.93 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the 1/16 finals clashes of the Copa Sudamericana will take place on Wednesday at the Fonte Nova Arena, where local side Bahia will face Colombian outfit América de Cali. I’m offering a bet on the match outcome with an attractive odds value.



Match preview

Bahia entered the Copa Sudamericana via the Copa Libertadores, where Rogério Ceni’s team finished third in a group alongside Brazil’s Internacional, Colombia’s Atlético Nacional, and Uruguay’s Nacional.

The Brazilian club comes into this match in high spirits, riding a four-game winning streak. In their latest league fixture, the Salvador side snatched a dramatic late victory over Atlético Mineiro, keeping their hopes alive in the race for the national championship.

América de Cali, on the other hand, played in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, finishing second and knocking another Brazilian club—Corinthians—out of the competition.

There have been changes at the helm for América. Argentine coach Gabriel Raimondi has taken over from Jorge da Silva, but it’s too early to talk about a major shift in playing style—Raimondi’s debut match in charge ended in a draw against Llaneros.

Probable lineups

Bahia: Felipe – Gilberto, Duarte, Mingo, Juba – Caio Alexandre, Lucas, Everton – Ademir, Pulga – Willian José

América de Cali: Soto – Márquez, Tovar, Pestaña, Mina – Paz, Duka, Navarro – Romero, Ramos, Murillo

Match facts and head-to-head

These teams have never met before in official competitions

Bahia have lost only once in their last six matches

Both teams to score has landed in six of América de Cali’s last eight matches

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Bahia’s last seven matches

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, I believe the Brazilians are stronger and should be able to handle their opponents. Therefore, my recommendation is to back the home win with an Asian handicap (-1), odds – 1.93.