On Tuesday, September 9, in the second round of UEFA World Cup qualification, Azerbaijan will host Ukraine. I'm offering a bet on the number of goals scored by one of the teams.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

The Azerbaijan national team hasn't won an official match since November 16, 2023.

Azerbaijan has lost 9 of its last 11 games.

Ukraine has only 2 wins in its last 5 matches.

Ukraine hasn't reached the World Cup finals since 2006.

These teams have never met in official competition before. In friendlies, Ukraine won once and the other meeting ended in a draw.

Match preview

Disaster — that's the only word to describe the current state of Azerbaijan's national team. While Qarabag is riding high after reaching the Champions League group stage, the national side is struggling badly. Not even the appointment of Fernando Santos, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, has helped.

Under Santos, Azerbaijan picked up just a single point in their Nations League C group. As a result, they were relegated to League D — a major setback. In their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier, Azerbaijan were dismantled 0-5 away to Iceland.

Ukraine, meanwhile, are also enduring a tough spell. Due to the war, Ukraine has had to play all their matches away from home, impacting results. The quality of football has been underwhelming for the past two years, with head coach Serhiy Rebrov facing heavy criticism back home.

In the Nations League, Ukraine failed to secure promotion to League A, finishing second in their League B group. In the playoffs, Rebrov's side stunned Belgium 3-1 in a nominal 'home' match, but then lost 0-3 away. On Friday, Ukraine suffered an expected 0-2 defeat to France to start their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Probable lineups

Azerbaijan: Mahammadaliyev; Badalov, Mustafazade, Dashdamirov; Guseynov, Abdullazada, Mahmudov, Ibrahimli, Kafarkuliev; Akhundzade, Emreli

Mahammadaliyev; Badalov, Mustafazade, Dashdamirov; Guseynov, Abdullazada, Mahmudov, Ibrahimli, Kafarkuliev; Akhundzade, Emreli Ukraine: Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Kalyuzhnyi, Yarmolyuk, Sudakov; Zubkov, Dovbyk, Hutsulyak

Azerbaijan vs Ukraine match prediction

Azerbaijan are in dreadful form, while Ukraine have a clear edge in individual quality. My bet: the visitors will score more than 1 goal.