RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Azerbaijan vs Ukraine prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025

Azerbaijan vs Ukraine prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Azerbaijan vs Ukraine prediction facebook.com/uafukraine
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Schedule Azerbaijan News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Baku, Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
Ukraine
Ukraine Ukraine Schedule Ukraine News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Ukraine Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, September 9, in the second round of UEFA World Cup qualification, Azerbaijan will host Ukraine. I'm offering a bet on the number of goals scored by one of the teams.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

  • The Azerbaijan national team hasn't won an official match since November 16, 2023.
  • Azerbaijan has lost 9 of its last 11 games.
  • Ukraine has only 2 wins in its last 5 matches.
  • Ukraine hasn't reached the World Cup finals since 2006.
  • These teams have never met in official competition before. In friendlies, Ukraine won once and the other meeting ended in a draw.

Match preview

Disaster — that's the only word to describe the current state of Azerbaijan's national team. While Qarabag is riding high after reaching the Champions League group stage, the national side is struggling badly. Not even the appointment of Fernando Santos, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, has helped.

Under Santos, Azerbaijan picked up just a single point in their Nations League C group. As a result, they were relegated to League D — a major setback. In their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier, Azerbaijan were dismantled 0-5 away to Iceland.

Ukraine, meanwhile, are also enduring a tough spell. Due to the war, Ukraine has had to play all their matches away from home, impacting results. The quality of football has been underwhelming for the past two years, with head coach Serhiy Rebrov facing heavy criticism back home.

In the Nations League, Ukraine failed to secure promotion to League A, finishing second in their League B group. In the playoffs, Rebrov's side stunned Belgium 3-1 in a nominal 'home' match, but then lost 0-3 away. On Friday, Ukraine suffered an expected 0-2 defeat to France to start their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Probable lineups

  • Azerbaijan: Mahammadaliyev; Badalov, Mustafazade, Dashdamirov; Guseynov, Abdullazada, Mahmudov, Ibrahimli, Kafarkuliev; Akhundzade, Emreli
  • Ukraine: Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Kalyuzhnyi, Yarmolyuk, Sudakov; Zubkov, Dovbyk, Hutsulyak

Azerbaijan vs Ukraine match prediction

Azerbaijan are in dreadful form, while Ukraine have a clear edge in individual quality. My bet: the visitors will score more than 1 goal.

Prediction on game Ukraine Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mozambique vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table? Mozambique Odds: 2 Botswana Recommended 1xBet
Zambia vs Morocco prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Zambia vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Zambia Odds: 1.6 Morocco Bet now Mostbet
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Equatorial Guinea Odds: 1.5 Tunisia Bet now Melbet
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak? Indonesia Odds: 1.8 Lebanon Recommended 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Guinea vs Algeria: will Algeria secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup? Guinea Odds: 1.9 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
Uganda vs Somalia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Uganda vs Somalia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 September 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.63 Somalia Bet now Mostbet
Madagascar vs Chad prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Madagascar vs Chad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.53 Chad Recommended Melbet
UAE vs Bahrain prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 12:30 UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.84 Bahrain Bet now 1xBet
Czechia vs Saudi Arabia prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 13:15 Czech Republic vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 8, 2025 Czechia Odds: 1.65 Saudi Arabia Bet now Mostbet
Greece vs Denmark prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Greece vs Denmark: who will come out on top? Greece Odds: 1.95 Denmark Recommended Melbet
Israel vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Israel vs Italy prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.46 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Belarus vs Scotland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Belarus vs Scotland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 September 2025 Belarus Odds: 1.56 Scotland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores