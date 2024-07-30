RU RU
Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction
On Wednesday, there will be a number of return matches of the Conference League qualification, including the match between Austria and Ilves. Prediction for the match of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Austria

According to the results of last season on the domestic arena, Austria earned the right to play in the Conference League, where they still need to qualify. The first in Finland the team failed, and managed to score a goal only in the last minute of the main time, otherwise the situation before the return match was difficult, and to win back one goal is quite realistic.

In their last match the team warmed up in the national cup, where they defeated visiting Salfelden from the regional league with a score of 6:0. A Eurocup exit at the hands of an opponent like Ilves will be seen as a failure.

Ilves

The Finnish club is far from being a grande dame in their country, they managed to win the national championship only once. Ilves is now in a good playing tone, as the national championship is in full swing. So far the club is fourth in the standings, 5 points behind the leader.

In the last round Ilves defeated their direct rival VPS - 3:2, the victory was snatched in the end, playing in the minority. Passing such an experienced opponent as Austria will be considered a significant success, but we still need to hold on in the away end.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In the first match, Austria even away was considered the favorite, the guests had more possession, and the Finnish club took better advantage of their chances, winning 2:1.
  • The betting total of more than 2.5 goals came in the last 7 matches of Ilves, as well as in two official meetings of Austria this season.
  • Bookmakers offer the following odds: W1 - 1.39, X - 5.1, W2 - 7.2.

Austria vs Ilves Prediction

On paper, Austria is a big favorite, which looks quite logical, the hosts should take risks and go on the attack, Ilves also can not close in defense, this way rarely leads to success. I consider here an acceptable bet on a total of more than 3 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
