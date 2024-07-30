RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Australia Women vs Canada Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Australia Women vs Canada Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Australia vs Canada prediction Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Australia Australia
Olympics 2024 01 aug 2024, 07:30 Australia - Canada
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Canada Canada
Prediction on game Australia Win & Total under 140.5
Odds: 1.48

On Thursday, August 1st, at 13:30 Central European Time, Australia will face Canada in the second round of the group stage of the women's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics. The Dailysports analytics team has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this match.

Australia

The Australian national team secured third place in the 2023 Asia Cup, earning a spot in the Olympic qualifying tournament held in Brazil. There, Australia confidently finished in first place, winning all three matches against Germany, Serbia, and Brazil, ultimately leaving the Brazilian team out of the Olympics.

However, at the start of the Olympics, an unexpected event occurred – Australia lost to Nigeria. Most bookmakers had given Australia a win probability with odds around 1.1, but an enormous upset happened. The modest Nigerian team played the best match in its history and won 75-62.

Canada

The Canadian national team also made it to the Olympics through a qualifying tournament, which took place in Sopron, Hungary. Unlike Australia, Canada was on the brink of missing out on the Olympics. The Canadians suffered two losses to Spain and Japan but defeated Hungary. Canada edged out the host nation only due to a better point difference.

In their first match at the 2024 Olympics, Canada unsurprisingly lost to France. The opponents significantly outclassed Canada throughout the game and secured a 75-54 victory, leaving no chances for the Canadian team.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Canada is participating in the Olympics for the eighth time but has never won a medal.
  • Australia has won Olympic medals five times: 3 silver and 2 bronze.
  • This month, Canada defeated Australia in a friendly match 77-73.

Australia Women vs Canada Women prediction

Australia is the favorite for this match, but high-scoring basketball is not expected from these teams. My bet is on Australia to win and under 140.5 points total.

Prediction on game Australia Win & Total under 140.5
Odds: 1.48

