RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction
Australia Australia
Asian Cup 23 jan 2024, 06:30 Australia - Uzbekistan
-
- : -
International, Al Wakrah, Al Janoub Stadium
Uzbekistan Uzbekistan
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 23rd, four more matches are scheduled in the Asian Cup. In Group B, Australia and Uzbekistan will determine the winner of the quartet. The forecast for the match between these opponents has been compiled by analysts from our resource.

Australia

Things are going well for the Australians in the tournament. Two victories in the initial matches have guaranteed them advancement from the group. Now, it is crucial to maintain the top spot, and avoiding defeat in the upcoming battle will be sufficient for that. In the first game, the team easily defeated India with a score of 2-0, and although the match against Syria was more challenging, they emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline. Australia has come to compete for victory in the tournament, and so far, everything is going according to plan.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan can also be satisfied as they currently stand second in their quartet, accumulating 4 points in two matches. In the opening fixture, they had a slight advantage against Syria but couldn't convert it into goals, resulting in a 0-0 draw. The second match against India posed no problems as they managed to secure a 3-0 victory, with all three goals coming in the first half. It will be challenging to miss the playoffs, and at worst, the team will do so from the third position. However, they must strive to maintain their current second position.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have faced each other four times, with Australians emerging victorious on all occasions. However, it is noteworthy that in the last match in 2019, Uzbekistan succumbed in the Round of 16 in a penalty shootout. It's worth mentioning that Uzbekistan has never scored against Australia.

Match prediction - Australia vs Uzbekistan

This is one of those cases where neither side should rush into the fray, and a draw would suit both opponents. Bookmakers slightly favor the Australians, which seems logical. Uzbekistan is in good form, giving them a fair chance against a formidable opponent. We consider a wager on the total goals being less than 2.5 as a viable option.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Italian Super Cup Today, 14:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.61 Inter Recommended Мелбет
Leganes vs Burgos CF prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Leganes Odds: 1.7 Burgos CF Bet now 1хБет
Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Granada Odds: 1.735 Atletico Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction Fight for the world title according to WBC and WBA versions Today, 17:00 Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Ken Shiro Odds: 1.79 Carlos Canizales Recommended Мелбет
New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 New Jersey Devils Odds: 1.59 Vegas Golden Knights Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 13:24 The end of a career? Dorothea Wierer has shared her future plans Football news Today, 12:58 Mourinho's agent commented on his client's future after resigning from AS Roma Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Basketball news Today, 12:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Tennis news Today, 12:45 The participants in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open are known Football news Today, 12:42 Another club has entered the race for Juventus forward Football news Today, 12:14 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 12:12 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:09 Asian Cup. Tajikistan makes it to the playoffs and Qatar's quiet victory Football news Today, 12:08 Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus is returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024