Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 23rd, four more matches are scheduled in the Asian Cup. In Group B, Australia and Uzbekistan will determine the winner of the quartet. The forecast for the match between these opponents has been compiled by analysts from our resource.

Australia

Things are going well for the Australians in the tournament. Two victories in the initial matches have guaranteed them advancement from the group. Now, it is crucial to maintain the top spot, and avoiding defeat in the upcoming battle will be sufficient for that. In the first game, the team easily defeated India with a score of 2-0, and although the match against Syria was more challenging, they emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline. Australia has come to compete for victory in the tournament, and so far, everything is going according to plan.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan can also be satisfied as they currently stand second in their quartet, accumulating 4 points in two matches. In the opening fixture, they had a slight advantage against Syria but couldn't convert it into goals, resulting in a 0-0 draw. The second match against India posed no problems as they managed to secure a 3-0 victory, with all three goals coming in the first half. It will be challenging to miss the playoffs, and at worst, the team will do so from the third position. However, they must strive to maintain their current second position.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have faced each other four times, with Australians emerging victorious on all occasions. However, it is noteworthy that in the last match in 2019, Uzbekistan succumbed in the Round of 16 in a penalty shootout. It's worth mentioning that Uzbekistan has never scored against Australia.

Match prediction - Australia vs Uzbekistan

This is one of those cases where neither side should rush into the fray, and a draw would suit both opponents. Bookmakers slightly favor the Australians, which seems logical. Uzbekistan is in good form, giving them a fair chance against a formidable opponent. We consider a wager on the total goals being less than 2.5 as a viable option.