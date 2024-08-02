Australia vs France prediction and betting tips - August 4, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 135 Odds: 1.51 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the women's Olympic basketball tournament, Australia will face France on Sunday, August 4. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match is provided by experts from Dailysports.

Australia

The Australian women's team is traditionally one of the medal contenders, but they have not been impressive in this Olympics. Liz Cambage stands out in the Australian squad and can significantly influence the game.

After a loss to Nigeria, the Australians defeated Canada, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Even a defeat in the next game could still see them advance to the quarterfinals from third place.

France

France boasts a strong and highly competitive squad. The French team demonstrates technical play and good defense, allowing them to successfully challenge strong opponents.

In the group stage, France showed consistent results and is ready to fight for high positions in the tournament. They won their matches against Canada and Nigeria with the same score of 75-54, and their top spot is nearly secure.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Australia has won four of their last eight matches.

France has won their last 13 matches.

In their last four head-to-head encounters, both teams have won two matches each.

Australia vs France Prediction

Considering the current form and line-ups, the match promises to be tense and interesting. Bookmakers favor France for the win, but I suggest betting on the total to be over 135 points.