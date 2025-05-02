Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 32 will take place on Sunday at the WWK Arena, where local side Augsburg will host Holstein Kiel. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid set of odds.

Match preview

Augsburg are still fighting for a spot in European competitions, but inconsistent results have kept them from closing in on their coveted goal. After a 0-2 defeat to Leverkusen, the team sits 10th in the table with 43 points, trailing the European qualification zone by five points. Over the last five Bundesliga rounds, the Fuggerstädter have managed just one win, with two draws and two defeats, complicating their end-of-season task significantly.

Home form remains a serious concern for Augsburg. At the WWK Arena, they’ve managed to win only two of their last eight home matches (2 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses), casting doubt on their chances of claiming all three points in the upcoming fixture.

Holstein Kiel are desperately clinging to their hopes of staying in the top flight. Currently, they’re 17th in the standings, three points adrift of the relegation play-off zone. However, hope is still alive — the Storks snatched a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Mönchengladbach last round, showing plenty of character. In total, they’ve picked up four points from their last two matches against Leipzig and Gladbach.

Holstein have improved on the road as well: in their last four away games, they’ve lost just once (1 win, 2 draws, 1 loss). This progress makes them a dangerous opponent for an Augsburg side struggling at home.

Probable lineups

Augsburg : Finn Dahmen – Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis – Marius Wolf, Frank Onyeka, Kristijan Jakić, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Fredrik Jensen – Samuel Essende

: Finn Dahmen – Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis – Marius Wolf, Frank Onyeka, Kristijan Jakić, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Fredrik Jensen – Samuel Essende Holstein: Thomas Dähne – Marco Komenda, Dominik Jaworski, Nicolai Remberg, Lasse Rosenboom – Timo Becker, John Tolkin, Suto Machino, Armin Gigovic – Steven Skrzybski, Alexander Bernhardsson

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, Holstein thrashed Augsburg 5-1 at home

The "Both teams to score" bet landed in three of Augsburg’s last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet landed in four of Holstein’s last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the home team in this one, offering Augsburg win odds around 1.84. Taking into account both teams’ recent form, the "Both teams to score" bet at odds of 1.70 looks like an intriguing choice here.