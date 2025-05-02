RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Augsburg Augsburg
Bundesliga Germany 04 may 2025, 09:30 Augsburg - Holstein Kiel
-
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
Holstein Kiel Holstein Kiel
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 32 will take place on Sunday at the WWK Arena, where local side Augsburg will host Holstein Kiel. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid set of odds.

Match preview

Augsburg are still fighting for a spot in European competitions, but inconsistent results have kept them from closing in on their coveted goal. After a 0-2 defeat to Leverkusen, the team sits 10th in the table with 43 points, trailing the European qualification zone by five points. Over the last five Bundesliga rounds, the Fuggerstädter have managed just one win, with two draws and two defeats, complicating their end-of-season task significantly.

Home form remains a serious concern for Augsburg. At the WWK Arena, they’ve managed to win only two of their last eight home matches (2 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses), casting doubt on their chances of claiming all three points in the upcoming fixture.

Holstein Kiel are desperately clinging to their hopes of staying in the top flight. Currently, they’re 17th in the standings, three points adrift of the relegation play-off zone. However, hope is still alive — the Storks snatched a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Mönchengladbach last round, showing plenty of character. In total, they’ve picked up four points from their last two matches against Leipzig and Gladbach.

Holstein have improved on the road as well: in their last four away games, they’ve lost just once (1 win, 2 draws, 1 loss). This progress makes them a dangerous opponent for an Augsburg side struggling at home.

Probable lineups

  • Augsburg: Finn Dahmen – Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis – Marius Wolf, Frank Onyeka, Kristijan Jakić, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Fredrik Jensen – Samuel Essende
  • Holstein: Thomas Dähne – Marco Komenda, Dominik Jaworski, Nicolai Remberg, Lasse Rosenboom – Timo Becker, John Tolkin, Suto Machino, Armin Gigovic – Steven Skrzybski, Alexander Bernhardsson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first half of the season, Holstein thrashed Augsburg 5-1 at home
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in three of Augsburg’s last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in four of Holstein’s last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the home team in this one, offering Augsburg win odds around 1.84. Taking into account both teams’ recent form, the "Both teams to score" bet at odds of 1.70 looks like an intriguing choice here.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Recommended 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Burnley vs Millwall prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Burnley Odds: 1.61 Millwall Recommended 1Win
Bristol City vs Preston prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Bristol City Odds: 1.73 Preston Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.69 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1Win
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Union Berlin Odds: 1.46 Werder Bremen Recommended 1Win
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.71 Hoffenheim Bet now 1Win
Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 10:15 Villarreal vs Osasuna: can Villarreal hold on to their UEFA Champions League spot? Villarreal Odds: 1.56 Osasuna Bet now 1Win
Modern Sport FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2025, 13:00 Modern Sport vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Modern Sport FC Odds: 1.6 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA 03 may 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 New York Red Bulls Bet now 1xBet
Rangers vs Celtic prediction Scottish Premiership 04 may 2025, 07:00 Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.55 Celtic Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart 03 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:04 Kwayiba’s Next Chapter: The South African Star Ready to Make His Mark at Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 18:55 CONMEBOL Confirms New Date for Venezuela vs. Bolivia World Cup Qualifier in Maturín Football news Today, 18:49 Bidding War Brewing: Manchester United Battling Top Clubs for Bisseck's Signature Football news Today, 18:35 Uruguay Set for Friendlies in China, Possible Showdown with Argentina Looms Football news Today, 18:34 Defensive Frustrations: Orlando Pirates Concede AGAIN from Set-Pieces in Costly Defeats Football news Today, 18:22 Spurs’ Transfer Plans Unfold: Can Tottenham Beat Competition to Sign Boniface? Football news Today, 18:15 Apertura 2025: Final Matchday to Decide Everything — Superclásico Still Possible Football news Today, 18:10 Tension Mounts at Colo Colo as Almirón Reportedly Loses the Locker Room Football news Today, 18:08 Discipline Over Everything: TP Mazembe Brings in Reinforcements After Key Players’ Punishment Football news Today, 17:25 Tissera Returns to Huracán’s Squad After Month in Jail
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores