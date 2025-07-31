RU RU ES ES FR FR
Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025

Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025

Jan Novak
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Photo: nachrichten.at/ Author unknownn
01 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
In this friendly clash, German side Augsburg faces off against English club Crystal Palace. The match is set for Friday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

After two impressive campaigns in 2014 and 2015, Augsburg has been firmly rooted in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table. The team usually steers clear of relegation battles, but hasn’t managed to achieve anything substantial in recent years.

This summer, the club changed managers. Sandro Wagner, formerly Julian Nagelsmann’s assistant with the German national team, has taken the helm—his first major test at this level.

Augsburg is undergoing an active pre-season under their new boss, gradually reshaping their style. The focus is now on vertical football and quick transitions, demanding cohesion and high intensity from the midfield and flanks.

Early in their preparations, Augsburg didn’t face any big-name opponents, but they’ll use matches against Crystal Palace, Pisa, and Sunderland as key tune-ups before the Bundesliga season kicks off. These friendlies should provide a solid test of their readiness for the new campaign.

Crystal Palace was one of the biggest surprises in England last season. Under Oliver Glasner, the modest London club pulled off a sensational upset, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Eagles are gearing up for the new Premier League and European campaigns, but have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far. Their main focus is keeping together the core that delivered last season’s remarkable success.

There haven’t been any major departures; only Chilwell, who returned to Chelsea, and a final farewell to Schlupp are worth noting. Two Eredivisie recruits have joined: PSV goalkeeper Walter Benítez on a free transfer, while Ajax received just over €2 million for Borna Sosa.

Palace haven’t played many matches this summer, but they remain unbeaten in pre-season. This fixture against Augsburg wraps up their preparations, as they’ll face Liverpool in the Community Shield on August 10.

Match facts

  • Augsburg have scored in all their friendlies this pre-season.
  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 12 matches.
  • Augsburg average 0.6 goals per game, while Crystal Palace average 1.8 goals per game.

Probable lineups

  • Augsburg: Labrovic, Dardari, Kudossou, Breithaupt, Dong, Banks, Tietz, Pedersen, Rexhbecaj, Bauer, Maier.
  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Clyne, Muñoz, Sosa, Kamada, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

H2H

The teams have met once before in a friendly back in 2014, which ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction

Both teams favor pressing and proactive play in the final third. Given the nature of pre-season preparations, it’s likely that both managers will give their key players significant minutes, so we can expect an entertaining contest. My pick: Crystal Palace to win with a 0 handicap.

