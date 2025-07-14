RU RU ES ES FR FR
Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025

Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Auda vs Larne prediction Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Auda
16 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Riga, Skonto Stadium
Larne
On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the return leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round will take place in Riga, featuring Latvian club Auda and Northern Irish side Larne.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This is only the second meeting between these teams in history. The first, on July 10, 2025, ended in a 0-0 draw.
  • The referee showed 7 yellow cards in the first leg – a testament to the fierce battle on the pitch.
  • Auda is one of the few Latvian clubs to reach European qualifiers two years in a row.
  • The opening match saw a combined total of over 12 shots on goal.
  • Larne extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions with that draw.
  • Larne's average goals before the match stands at 2.33 per game, while Auda's is 2.83.

Match preview:

The first encounter, held at Ballymena Stadium, ended in a goalless stalemate — 0:0 — keeping the intrigue alive and giving both sides an equal shot at progressing to the next round.

In the opening leg, Larne controlled the tempo, regularly threatening the opposition's goal. Dangerous chances fell to Conor McKendry and Paul O’Neill, but the outstanding performance of Latvian goalkeeper Roberts Ozols kept the visitors’ net untouched. Late in the game, it was Auda who nearly snatched victory, as substitute Kader Kone fired towards the near post, only for Larne keeper Ferguson to save his team.

Heading into the second leg, both teams are in contrasting form, but equally motivated. Auda, currently third in the Latvian league, have been delivering consistent performances domestically and on the continental stage. Last season, they navigated the qualifiers successfully, winning 5 out of 6 matches. Their strengths lie in organized defending and the ability to capitalize on chances. Coach Auda could be boosted by fresh reinforcements — Paulo Eduardo and Ivan Erkaga, both ready to strengthen the midfield and defense.

Judging by the first match and the current form of both squads, we can expect a tight, tactically disciplined affair with few goals. Both sides play cautiously, especially in European competitions where the stakes are high and mistakes costly.

Probable line-ups:

  • Auda: Ozols – Jessien, Ivan Erkaga, Viana, Nguyen – Kone, Paulo Eduardo – Jeudi, Monteiro, Melnis – Krollis.
  • Larne: Ferguson – Cosgrove, Bent, Walsh, Bonnes – Randall, Hughes, Glynn – McDaid, O’Neill, McKendry.

Auda vs Larne match prediction:

My take on the outcome: a narrow victory for Auda. The hosts boast more experience at this level, and the home ground advantage — with passionate local support — could see Larne's young players wilt under pressure: Auda to win (odds 1.9)

