Auckland vs Adelaide United: Can Auckland Claim Victory on Home Soil?

A-League Men Australia (Round 3) 01 nov 2025, 00:00
In Round 3 of the Australian A-League, Auckland will face Adelaide United on Saturday, November 1, with kickoff set for 5:00 CET. Here’s a detailed preview and betting insight for this encounter.

Auckland vs Adelaide United: Match Preview

Auckland made its A-League debut last season and delivered an impressive regular-season campaign. Over 26 matches, the team collected 53 points to finish top of the table. However, their playoff run ended in disappointment following a 1–2 defeat to Melbourne Victory in the semifinals. In the current campaign, Auckland opened with a 0–0 draw before edging Sydney Wanderers 1–0.

Adelaide United also reached the playoffs last season, finishing sixth with 38 points after 26 rounds—snatching the final postseason spot. Their playoff journey ended in a 2–3 quarterfinal loss to Western United. This season, Adelaide opened with a 2–1 win over Sydney but then fell 1–2 to Macarthur, giving them three points from two matches.

Auckland vs Adelaide United: Match Facts and H2H

  • Auckland have lost only once in their last seven matches.
  • Adelaide have just one win in their last six games.
  • Adelaide have both scored and conceded in each of their last four matches.
  • Adelaide United are winless in their last ten away fixtures.
  • Auckland are the only team yet to concede a goal this season.
  • Both meetings between the sides last season ended in draws.

Probable Lineups

  • Auckland: Paulsen, Sakai, Hall, Pijnaker, De Vries, Verstraete, Gallegos, Randall, May, Rogerson, Francois
  • Adelaide United: Vartuli, Javi López, Kikianis, Kitto, Vriends, Mauk, Pierias, Isaías, Alagich, Clough, Jovanovic

Prediction

Auckland impressed throughout last season and will now enjoy the advantage of playing at home. The hosts look well-positioned to edge this contest. The suggested bet: Auckland to win.

