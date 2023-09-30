Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Prediction on game W2(+1.5) Odds: 1.81 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the eighth round of the Spanish Championship, which will take place on October 1, 2023, a match will take place between Atlético Madrid and Cadiz. One of the medal contenders will meet one of the sensations of the new season.

Atlético

The hosts are currently in fifth place and hope to return to the top of the standings after their latest victories. Atlético had only one defeat in the new season - from Valencia.

After that, the “mattress players” managed to rebuild their game and even defeated Real. Afterwards they confidently beat Osasuna. They are currently one point behind Athletic Bilbao with one game in hand.

Cadiz

This team is playing above all praise in the new season. The players clearly cope with the tasks successfully and take ninth place. Interestingly, last season Cadiz finished in 14th place.

Cadiz scored most of their points at home, but they had to play strong teams such as Barcelona, Athletic and Betis.

“Cadiz” has another away game ahead of them against the championship favorite. However, no one expects much from the team; it will be enough for them to concentrate on playing on their home field.

Match prediction

Interestingly, in 10 of the last 12 matches involving Cadiz, more than 2.5 goals were not scored. It is also worth noting that Atlético have won their last 4 home matches against Cadiz.

Atlético has a Champions League game against Feyenoord this week. For this reason, the “mattress guys” may not play at full strength against Cadiz. I will bet on Cadiz to win with a +1.5 handicap at odds of 1.81.