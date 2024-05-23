RU RU
Main Predictions Atlético Ottawa vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Atlético Ottawa vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Atletico Ottawa vs Forge FC prediction Photo: ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ Author unknown
Atletico Ottawa
Premier League Canada 25 may 2024, 15:00 Atletico Ottawa - Forge FC
-
- : -
Canada,
Forge FC Forge FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Betwinner Bonus Code
In the regular season of the Canadian Premier League, Atlético Ottawa will face Forge FC. The match will take place in Ottawa on Saturday, May 25, starting at 21:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Atlético Ottawa

Atlético Ottawa was founded in 2020 as a farm club of Atlético Madrid, which is reflected in their name and team colors. Since its inception, the team had one strong season in 2022. After winning the regular season, they lost in the playoff final.

The new season has started very well for the capital club. In the first six matches, Atlético has secured four wins and two draws, allowing them to top the league table.

Forge FC

Forge FC joined the Canadian Premier League as one of the founding clubs and has a strong track record in the tournament. The team has won four out of five Premier League titles and finished as runner-up once.

The defending champions started the new season well, with their only loss coming in the last match against Vancouver. With 10 points from five matches, they are in third place in the standings and remain the main contenders for the title.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Atlético has conceded only one goal in their last five matches.
  • Forge FC has not lost an away match in the domestic league this year.
  • The previous two meetings between these teams saw only one goal scored.

Atlético Ottawa vs Forge FC Prediction

The teams are considered evenly matched, but I don't expect a high-scoring game. My bet is on under 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.73
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
