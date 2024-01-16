Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Kenley Ward

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 2.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will compete to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. This confrontation always arouses special interest among fans. The meeting of the giants of Spanish football will take place on January 18, 2024.

Atlético Madrid

In the Spanish Super Cup, the “mattress guys” lost to Real Madrid with a score of 3:5 in extra time and now they will have to meet the “royal” club again.

In the last five matches, Atlético have won two wins with two defeats and, overall, Diego Simeone’s men do not look like a stable team this season.

In the Spanish Championship, Atlético is in fifth place in the standings and risks being left without the Champions League in the new season for the first time in a long time.

Real Madrid

This team is performing fantastically on all fronts. The other day they won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Barcelona with a score of 4:1. They are in second place in the Spanish Championship, one point behind Girona, but still have a game in hand. In the Champions League, Real also won the group comfortably.

In the last five matches, Los Blancos have won five times and scored 14 goals against their opponents, which looks like a very impressive result.

The Spanish Cup is also an important tournament for Carlo Ancelotti's men and there is no doubt that they will try to win this tournament as well.

History of the confrontation

In the first round match of the Spanish Championship, Atlético beat Real Madrid and inflicted their only defeat of the season. Now the creamy ones need to take revenge.

Prediction for the match Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid

I believe that Real will win in regular time.