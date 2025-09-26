Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the seventh round of La Liga, Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid at their home ground. The derby will take place on Saturday, September 27, with kickoff set for 16:15 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Atletico vs Real Madrid: Match preview

Atletico Madrid has had a tough start to the new season, struggling to pick up points in the opening rounds. In their first three matches, Los Colchoneros lost 1-2 to Espanyol, then drew 1-1 with both Elche and Alaves. It was only in the fourth round that Atleti managed a 2-0 win over Villarreal, but then once again shared the spoils with Mallorca in a 1-1 draw. In their most recent outing, the Madrid side edged Rayo Vallecano 3-2. The team also kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-3 defeat to Liverpool. In the match against Rayo, Julian Alvarez netted a hat-trick and promised after the game to do everything possible to claim three points against Real.

Their arch-rivals have started the new season far more successfully, boasting a perfect record in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Xabi Alonso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti as head coach and launched the campaign with confidence. After six rounds of the Spanish championship, they have a maximum 18 points, a goal difference of 14:3, and sit atop the table. Their lead over the second-placed team is two points. Real Madrid also began their Champions League run with a 2-1 win over Marseille. It's a fantastic start to the season, and they're heading to Atletico in high spirits.

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Madrid has won every game at the start of this official season.

Atletico has suffered only one defeat in their last five matches, but has drawn twice.

Atletico has scored at least once in eight consecutive matches, as has Real Madrid.

Atletico has not lost at home since April 2025.

Real Madrid has won their last four away fixtures.

The most recent derby between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

Prediction

Both teams have shown contrasting form this season. Atletico is less consistent than Real. However, in a fiercely contested Madrid derby, Los Colchoneros are sure to give everything to take points off Real. The optimal bet for this match is a draw.