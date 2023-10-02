Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Atletico will compete with Feyenoord in the 2nd round of the Champions League group stage. The match will take place within the Group E at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid and will start at 18:45 CET.

Atletico



Atletico began the new season quite well. The team started in the Champions League with a draw in the away battle against the Italian grandee, Lazio, and the championship brought a fairly good pace.

The start of the season, apart from the disastrous match with Valencia, in which Atletico suffered its only defeat of the season, can be considered a successful one. It is worth noting that the forward of “the Mattress Makers”, Alvaro Morata, is in good shape. The Spanish footballer has already scored 5 goals in 6 La Liga matches. Simeone’s wards are in the 4th position with 16 points in the championship.

Feyenoord



Feyenoord is a club with a rich history, which has got more than 30 trophies of the inner arena on its list of achievements. The team, led by Arne Slot, is the current champion of the Netherlands.

The beginning of the new season turned out to be quite successful. Having played 2 draws at the start, Feyenoord achieved victories in 5 championship matches in a row. Among other things, it is reasonable to mention the defeat of Ajax – 4-0. Taking into account 7 Eredivisie matches, Feyenoord scored as many as 26 goals into the opponents’ gates, but it is 4 points behind the leader, PSV, in the table.

As for the Champions League, Feyenoord beat Celtic in Rotterdam in the 1st round of the group stage. I think the team will compete to reach the play-offs.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Atletico has missed only one of its 5 previous matches.

Feyenoord is on a streak of 6 wins in a row. The total score is 26-4.

The teams did not play against each other at the official level.

Prediction



Atletico is undoubtedly the favourite of the following battle. Diego Simeone’s team must win and, in my opinion, it makes sense to bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

