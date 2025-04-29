Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 14th round of the Argentine championship will be played on Thursday at the Monumental José Fierro stadium, where local side Atlético Tucumán will host Independiente. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds on offer.

Match preview

The club from northwestern Argentina has had a dreadful start to this Apertura campaign—after 14 matches played, Atlético Tucumán is hopelessly stuck near the bottom of the table, occupying 14th place with a meager 10 points. Just three wins, one draw and ten defeats—it's a deeply worrying statistic for the team.

In the last round, the club played away against Godoy Cruz and lost by the narrowest of margins, 0-1. That defeat marked their second in a row and their fourth in the last five rounds, with only one win in that stretch. At home, Atlético Tucumán have managed two wins in six matches, suffering four defeats—a record that hardly inspires confidence ahead of another home fixture.

Independiente, on the other hand, have very different ambitions this season and are fighting for the title alongside Rosario Central. After 14 games played, the club sits second in the standings, three points adrift of the leaders. Meanwhile, River Plate are just one point behind. Notably, Independiente still have a game in hand.

On the last matchday, Independiente hosted Riestra and the game ended in a goalless draw (0-0). Overall, the team has not lost in the league since early February, though they suffered away defeats to Nacional Potosí and Guaraní in the South American Cup.

Probable lineups

Atlético Tucumán : González, Martínez, Ferrari, Brizuela, Orihuela, Ausqui, Josabed, López, Franco, Coronel, Cabrera

: González, Martínez, Ferrari, Brizuela, Orihuela, Ausqui, Josabed, López, Franco, Coronel, Cabrera Independiente: Rey, Mosquera, Valdés, Lomonaco, Loyola, Roman, Marcone, Shaldames, Tarsia, Avalos, Millán

Match facts and head-to-head

Last season, Independiente defeated their opponent at home with a 2-1 scoreline

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in the last three meetings between these sides

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two out of their last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers are giving a slight edge to the visitors, with odds for an Independiente win at around 2.32. We believe the visitors have a good chance of taking points here, and our pick is "Independiente with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.65.