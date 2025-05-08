RU RU ES ES FR FR
Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025

Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025

Atletico Nacional vs Internacional prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Atletico Nacional Atletico Nacional
Copa Libertadores 08 may 2025, 20:30 Atletico Nacional - Internacional
-
- : -
International,
Internacional Internacional
The Matchday 4 clash of the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Friday at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, where local side Atlético Nacional will host Brazil’s Internacional. I’m backing a bet on goals in this match with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Atlético Nacional found themselves in one of the toughest groups of the Copa Libertadores, but their strong squad and wealth of international experience under Javier Gandolfi gave them confidence that a playoff spot was within reach. However, after a successful opening round, where they hosted Nacional from Montevideo and simply blew their rivals off the pitch (3-0), a string of setbacks followed.

First, Atlético suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat away to Internacional, and in the third round, also away, they lost to Brazilian side Bahia 0-1. As a result, with three points, the club sits at the bottom of the group standings, trailing Internacional by two points. Atlético approach this match after a 1-1 away draw with Medellín in the domestic league.

On the other hand, experts predicted even before the tournament that Internacional would be the main contender for top spot in the group. The opening matches confirmed the high ambitions of Roger Machado’s squad. In the first round, the "red and whites" showed their mettle, snatching a crucial point away in Salvador—a 1-1 draw with Bahia was a solid result, considering the tight schedule and strong opposition.

But Internacional truly made a statement in the second round, confidently dispatching Atlético Nacional 3-0 on home turf. However, the home game against Uruguay’s Nacional turned into a real shock. By the 43rd minute, Internacional were trailing 0-3, but managed to claw their way back and salvage a point—3-3. As a result, the club sits second in the group, three points behind Bahia. Over the weekend, the team suffered a 2-4 away defeat to Corinthians in the league.

Probable line-ups

  • Atlético Nacional: Ospina – Román, Tabares, Tesillo, Cándido – Campuzano, Zapata, Inestrosa, Cardona, Viveros – Morelos
  • Internacional: Antony – Aguirre, Rochel, Vitão, Bernabé – Fernando, Enrique, Alan Patrick – Wesley, Carbonero, Valencia

Match facts & head-to-head

  • In their first meeting, Internacional thrashed Atlético 3-0
  • Both teams to score has landed in 4 of Internacional’s last 5 matches
  • Both teams to score has also landed in 2 of Atlético Nacional’s last 5 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side here, offering odds around 2.36 for an Atlético Nacional win. We believe the "Both Teams to Score" market at 1.91 looks like the best value bet in this fixture.

