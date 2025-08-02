Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 4, 2025, the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A will see Atlético Mineiro host Bragantino on their home turf. Let's take a look at the best value bet on goals in this matchup.

Atlético Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro are experiencing a slight dip in form following an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak. The team has lost some momentum, falling 1-2 away to Bahia, then 2-3 to Palmeiras, and narrowly losing their most recent league match to Flamengo 0-1. However, in the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético Mineiro managed to get past Bucaramanga, losing one leg but ultimately prevailing in a penalty shootout.

A packed schedule has been taking its toll: right after their league defeat to Flamengo, the squad had to play in the Copa do Brasil, where Atlético Mineiro got their revenge with a 1-0 win. After the clash with Bragantino, the team faces a cup return leg at home.

In the league, Atlético Mineiro currently sit 13th after 15 rounds, with 20 points and a goal difference of 16:16. But when it comes to head-to-heads with Bragantino, Atlético Mineiro have a strong record: they've won the last three meetings, and their last defeat dates all the way back to 1998. This statistic gives their fans plenty of optimism ahead of the upcoming showdown.

Bragantino

Bragantino are showing marked improvement this season compared to last year. Previously, they finished 16th, just two points clear of the drop zone, but now, after 17 rounds, they sit fifth with 27 points, only 9 behind the league leaders. However, as the season's midpoint approached, the team hit a rough patch: they failed to win any of their last five matches, losing four. In the league, Bragantino lost 0-1 away to Vitória, 1-2 at home to Flamengo, and 1-3 away to Fortaleza, and in the Copa do Brasil, they fell 0-2 to Botafogo.

After their trip to Belo Horizonte, Bragantino will return home, hoping to get revenge against Botafogo and advance to the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. Matches against Atlético Mineiro are typically open and attacking: in 9 of their last 10 head-to-heads, both teams found the net, and 6 of those games saw over 2.5 goals. Despite their winless run, Bragantino consistently threaten in attack, promising fans another entertaining, high-scoring contest.

Notable facts and head-to-head stats

8 of Atlético Mineiro's last 10 matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

Bragantino have lost their last 4 games.

Bragantino have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.

Atlético Mineiro have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads.

3 of the last 4 head-to-heads have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads.

Probable lineups

Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Paulista, Lyanco, Alonso, Menino, Franco, Scarpa, Dudu, Hulk, Rony, Cuello.

Everson, Paulista, Lyanco, Alonso, Menino, Franco, Scarpa, Dudu, Hulk, Rony, Cuello. Bragantino: Cleiton, Caíque, Gustavo Marques, Pedro Henrique, Hurtado, Ramirez, Fabinho, Gabriel, Vinicinho, Barbosa, Eduardo.

Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction

Atlético Mineiro and Bragantino come into this clash with packed schedules and fatigue from their league and cup runs. Both sides are navigating tricky stretches of the season and could rotate their squads, which often leads to more open, attacking football. These teams' head-to-heads are traditionally high-scoring, with both sides usually getting on the scoresheet. Given their current form and playing styles, all signs point to an attacking encounter with plenty of goals. My bet for this match is over 2 goals at odds of 1.74.