RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Photo: https://x.com/Atletico/Author unknownn
Atletico MG
Atletico MG Atletico MG Schedule Atletico MG News Atletico MG Transfers
Serie A Brazil Serie A Brazil Table Serie A Brazil Fixtures Serie A Brazil Predictions
03 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil,
Red Bull Bragantino
Red Bull Bragantino Red Bull Bragantino Schedule Red Bull Bragantino News Red Bull Bragantino Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 4, 2025, the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A will see Atlético Mineiro host Bragantino on their home turf. Let's take a look at the best value bet on goals in this matchup.

Atlético Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro are experiencing a slight dip in form following an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak. The team has lost some momentum, falling 1-2 away to Bahia, then 2-3 to Palmeiras, and narrowly losing their most recent league match to Flamengo 0-1. However, in the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético Mineiro managed to get past Bucaramanga, losing one leg but ultimately prevailing in a penalty shootout.

A packed schedule has been taking its toll: right after their league defeat to Flamengo, the squad had to play in the Copa do Brasil, where Atlético Mineiro got their revenge with a 1-0 win. After the clash with Bragantino, the team faces a cup return leg at home.

In the league, Atlético Mineiro currently sit 13th after 15 rounds, with 20 points and a goal difference of 16:16. But when it comes to head-to-heads with Bragantino, Atlético Mineiro have a strong record: they've won the last three meetings, and their last defeat dates all the way back to 1998. This statistic gives their fans plenty of optimism ahead of the upcoming showdown.

Bragantino

Bragantino are showing marked improvement this season compared to last year. Previously, they finished 16th, just two points clear of the drop zone, but now, after 17 rounds, they sit fifth with 27 points, only 9 behind the league leaders. However, as the season's midpoint approached, the team hit a rough patch: they failed to win any of their last five matches, losing four. In the league, Bragantino lost 0-1 away to Vitória, 1-2 at home to Flamengo, and 1-3 away to Fortaleza, and in the Copa do Brasil, they fell 0-2 to Botafogo.

After their trip to Belo Horizonte, Bragantino will return home, hoping to get revenge against Botafogo and advance to the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. Matches against Atlético Mineiro are typically open and attacking: in 9 of their last 10 head-to-heads, both teams found the net, and 6 of those games saw over 2.5 goals. Despite their winless run, Bragantino consistently threaten in attack, promising fans another entertaining, high-scoring contest.

Notable facts and head-to-head stats

  • 8 of Atlético Mineiro's last 10 matches have gone under 2.5 goals.
  • Bragantino have lost their last 4 games.
  • Bragantino have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.
  • Atlético Mineiro have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads.

Probable lineups

  • Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Paulista, Lyanco, Alonso, Menino, Franco, Scarpa, Dudu, Hulk, Rony, Cuello.
  • Bragantino: Cleiton, Caíque, Gustavo Marques, Pedro Henrique, Hurtado, Ramirez, Fabinho, Gabriel, Vinicinho, Barbosa, Eduardo.

Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction

Atlético Mineiro and Bragantino come into this clash with packed schedules and fatigue from their league and cup runs. Both sides are navigating tricky stretches of the season and could rotate their squads, which often leads to more open, attacking football. These teams' head-to-heads are traditionally high-scoring, with both sides usually getting on the scoresheet. Given their current form and playing styles, all signs point to an attacking encounter with plenty of goals. My bet for this match is over 2 goals at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lens vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Lens vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.47 Roma Recommended Mostbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Bet now 1xBet
Motherwell vs Rangers prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 12:30 Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 August 2025 Motherwell Odds: 1.81 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Marseille vs Sevilla. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 2, 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.68 Sevilla Recommended Mostbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now 1xBet
Gent vs RAAL La Louviere prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.69 RAAL La Louviere Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Recommended Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:27 What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe Football news Today, 09:59 "I want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again." Howe comments on possible Isak departure Football news Today, 09:24 Shocking decision by Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 09:00 Gonzalo García to leave Real? Several La Liga clubs interested in loan move Football news Today, 07:58 Deal agreed! Lukas Hradecky to join Monaco Football news Today, 07:08 The Ukrainian First League match between Inhulets and Bukovyna interrupted! What caused it? Football news Today, 07:00 Inter considering signing Christopher Nkunku Football news Today, 06:33 Time to say goodbye! Manchester City ready to sell several players Football news Today, 05:40 Newcastle make bid for Šeško. What is the offer? Football news Today, 05:21 Xavi Simons is edging closer to Chelsea! The player missed Leipzig training
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores