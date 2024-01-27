Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 28, in the framework of La Liga, Atletico Madrid will face Valencia. A well-reasoned forecast for the impending clash of these adversaries has been prepared by our experts.

Atletico Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" in this season display a captivating performance, though the desired stability remains elusive. In the league, the team currently holds the fourth position, surpassing Athletic Bilbao on additional indicators, with a game in hand. The primary objective of the club now is the Spanish Cup, where they have advanced to the semifinals, thanks to a hard-fought home victory over Sevilla - 1:0. In the last league match, Atletico triumphed on the road against modest Granada with a score of 1:0.

Valencia

The "Flying Bats" have gained serious momentum and have already climbed to the seventh position in La Liga. The gap from the top 6 is merely four points, with a game in hand. In the last round, Valencia defeated the strong Athletic Bilbao at home with a score of 1:0, marking their fourth consecutive victory in the league. Barahi's proteges are clearly on the rise, and the team has caught confidence, undoubtedly harboring dreams of European competitions.

Head-to-Head History

The adversaries have a rich history of face-offs. In the first leg, Valencia unexpectedly secured a convincing 3:0 victory at home, with a brace from Duro. This triumph marked the first one over the "Mattress Makers" in the last nine years.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

In this matchup, Atletico is favored; their squad is stronger, and the home field advantage should play a pivotal role. The "Flying Bats" are in good form, capable of putting up a strong fight against a formidable opponent. Even considering Valencia's potent run, we will bet on a clear victory for the home team. Alternatively, one may contemplate an option involving an exchange of goals.