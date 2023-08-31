Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.86 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 3, Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid) will host the match of the 4th round of the La Liga, in which Atletico will compete with Sevilla. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Atletico



The club was able to set its historical record in the previous round. It beat a seemingly strong and organized rival, Rayo Vallecano, with a 7-0 score. Taking into account all the decades, the club from the capital of Spain has never “smashed” anyone like that. It is curious that, having scored three times by the 36th minute of the game, then “the Mattress Makers” were silent right up to the 73rd minute and only then they broke through again. Still, it is reasonable not to forget that “the Cholo Team” did not score anything in the away battle against Betis, ending the trip to Sevilla in a goalless draw. As a result, Diego Simeone and his team are already lagging behind the enemy and the neighbour, Real Madrid. However, only “Los Merengues” did not lose the points in the current temporada, while all the rest managed to draw at least once. For instance, Barcelona has got the same 7 points.

Sevilla



The team seemed, having already received the third coach in the previous season, to find its game in the spring. It was able to noticeably improve the performance in the Primera (which, however, meant only that the regular representative of the quartet of leaders was able to “crawl” away from the danger zone and stopped risking relegation into the Segunda) and, that is the most important, saved the general state of things with another victory in the Europa League. Now, one can more or less praise for the UEFA Super Cup, where the team had the chances to win in the match against Manchester City – it leveled the score with some difficulty, and then won in a penalty shoot-out. As for the Primera, Mendilibar’s plan did not work out from the very start – there happened the home defeat with a 1-2 score made by Valencia. The higher mentioned result was followed by the one-goal-less games with Alaves and Girona – as a result, the team is without points.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Sevilla had got 7 points in 3 matches in 2021-2022. Speaking about the previous season, Atletico was stronger in both matches.

Predictions



Bookmakers admit that Atletico is unlikely to repeat the defeat of the previous round. Still, it must beat current Sevilla not minimally – thus, we bet on “the Cholo Team” with “a -1.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

