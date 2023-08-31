RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023

Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain 03 sep 2023, 12:30 Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano
Sevilla Sevilla
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 3, Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid) will host the match of the 4th round of the La Liga, in which Atletico will compete with Sevilla. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Atletico


The club was able to set its historical record in the previous round. It beat a seemingly strong and organized rival, Rayo Vallecano, with a 7-0 score. Taking into account all the decades, the club from the capital of Spain has never “smashed” anyone like that. It is curious that, having scored three times by the 36th minute of the game, then “the Mattress Makers” were silent right up to the 73rd minute and only then they broke through again. Still, it is reasonable not to forget that “the Cholo Team” did not score anything in the away battle against Betis, ending the trip to Sevilla in a goalless draw. As a result, Diego Simeone and his team are already lagging behind the enemy and the neighbour, Real Madrid. However, only “Los Merengues” did not lose the points in the current temporada, while all the rest managed to draw at least once. For instance, Barcelona has got the same 7 points.

Sevilla


The team seemed, having already received the third coach in the previous season, to find its game in the spring. It was able to noticeably improve the performance in the Primera (which, however, meant only that the regular representative of the quartet of leaders was able to “crawl” away from the danger zone and stopped risking relegation into the Segunda) and, that is the most important, saved the general state of things with another victory in the Europa League. Now, one can more or less praise for the UEFA Super Cup, where the team had the chances to win in the match against Manchester City – it leveled the score with some difficulty, and then won in a penalty shoot-out. As for the Primera, Mendilibar’s plan did not work out from the very start – there happened the home defeat with a 1-2 score made by Valencia. The higher mentioned result was followed by the one-goal-less games with Alaves and Girona – as a result, the team is without points.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Sevilla had got 7 points in 3 matches in 2021-2022. Speaking about the previous season, Atletico was stronger in both matches.

Predictions


Bookmakers admit that Atletico is unlikely to repeat the defeat of the previous round. Still, it must beat current Sevilla not minimally – thus, we bet on “the Cholo Team” with “a -1.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Swansea Odds: 1.77 Bristol City Recommended MelBet
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Birmingham Odds: 1.77 Millwall Bet now MelBet
Premier League England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Sheffield United Odds: 1.67 Everton Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Championship England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Ipswich Odds: 1.65 Cardiff Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:37 Barcelona will sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 14:37 Chelsea sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Football news Today, 14:00 Jonny Evans has returned to Manchester United Football news Today, 13:14 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 13:03 Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window Football news Today, 12:29 Real Madrid - Getafe: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 11:53 Manchester United took a Tottenham player on loan Football news Today, 11:05 Sevilla terminated the contract with the world champion Football news Today, 10:18 Liverpool rejected another offer for Salah Football news Today, 09:41 Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton
Sport Predictions
Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for West Bromwich vs Huddersfield 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Stoke City vs Preston 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Rotherham vs Norwich City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Plymouth vs Blackburn 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Leicester City vs Hull City 2 September 2023