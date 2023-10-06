Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the ninth gameweek of Spain's La Liga, Atletico Madrid is set to host Real Sociedad. This eagerly anticipated fixture will take place on Sunday, October 8, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, with a kick-off time of 16:15 Central European Time.

Atletico Madrid

The Rojiblancos have embarked on the new season with considerable aplomb. Their Champions League journey commenced with a commendable away draw against Italy's Lazio, followed by a home triumph over Feyenoord. In domestic duties, they've maintained an enviable tempo. Barring a solitary misstep against Valencia, which marked their only defeat of the campaign, the season's inception can be deemed propitious. It's worth highlighting the rejuvenated form of Atletico's forward, Alvaro Morata, who has netted a commendable 5 goals in 6 La Liga appearances. Diego Simeone's men currently occupy the fourth spot on the leaderboard, boasting 16 points.

Real Sociedad

Hailing from San Sebastian in the Basque Country, Real Sociedad is a force to be reckoned with in Spanish football and boasts a rich European pedigree. Their commendable fourth-place finish in the previous La Liga campaign secured them a berth in the Champions League. Commencing this elite European contest, Sociedad held Milan's Inter to a draw at home and subsequently bested a tenacious Salzburg on their turf. Domestically, they've displayed sterling form, their only blemish being a defeat to Real Madrid. Moreover, they've averaged a laudable two goals per game. After eight rounds, the Basque side finds itself ensconced in the fifth position.

Match Insights & Head-to-Head Record

Sociedad remains undefeated in their last five fixtures.

Atletico boasts an impressive 13 consecutive home victories.

Atletico hasn't conceded a loss to the Basque outfit at home for over a decade.

Prediction

I'm inclined to believe that Atletico possesses the prowess to extend their favorable home record against Sociedad. However, the visitors' current form does invite some reservations. Hence, I'd opt for an alternative bet on 'Total Over 2' goals.