RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain 08 oct 2023, 10:15 Atletico Madrid - Real Sociedad
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the ninth gameweek of Spain's La Liga, Atletico Madrid is set to host Real Sociedad. This eagerly anticipated fixture will take place on Sunday, October 8, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, with a kick-off time of 16:15 Central European Time.

Atletico Madrid

The Rojiblancos have embarked on the new season with considerable aplomb. Their Champions League journey commenced with a commendable away draw against Italy's Lazio, followed by a home triumph over Feyenoord. In domestic duties, they've maintained an enviable tempo. Barring a solitary misstep against Valencia, which marked their only defeat of the campaign, the season's inception can be deemed propitious. It's worth highlighting the rejuvenated form of Atletico's forward, Alvaro Morata, who has netted a commendable 5 goals in 6 La Liga appearances. Diego Simeone's men currently occupy the fourth spot on the leaderboard, boasting 16 points.

Real Sociedad

Hailing from San Sebastian in the Basque Country, Real Sociedad is a force to be reckoned with in Spanish football and boasts a rich European pedigree. Their commendable fourth-place finish in the previous La Liga campaign secured them a berth in the Champions League. Commencing this elite European contest, Sociedad held Milan's Inter to a draw at home and subsequently bested a tenacious Salzburg on their turf. Domestically, they've displayed sterling form, their only blemish being a defeat to Real Madrid. Moreover, they've averaged a laudable two goals per game. After eight rounds, the Basque side finds itself ensconced in the fifth position.

Match Insights & Head-to-Head Record

  • Sociedad remains undefeated in their last five fixtures.
  • Atletico boasts an impressive 13 consecutive home victories.
  • Atletico hasn't conceded a loss to the Basque outfit at home for over a decade.

Prediction

I'm inclined to believe that Atletico possesses the prowess to extend their favorable home record against Sociedad. However, the visitors' current form does invite some reservations. Hence, I'd opt for an alternative bet on 'Total Over 2' goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Genoa Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended MelBet
Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Serie A Italy 08 oct 2023, 06:30 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Monza Odds: 1.77 Salernitana Bet now MelBet
Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Serie A Italy 08 oct 2023, 09:00 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Lazio Odds: 1.7 Atalanta Bet now MelBet
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 08 oct 2023, 11:30 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.78 Freiburg Recommended MelBet
Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Serie A Italy 08 oct 2023, 12:00 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Cagliari Odds: 1.88 Roma Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:00 Bellingham unstoppable: Real Madrid's midfielder scored 10 goals in 10 club appearances Football news Today, 12:46 Bellingham netted a brace as Real Madrid convincingly triumphed over Osasuna Football news Today, 12:25 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 12:25 Brighton vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 12:20 Andrea Belotti shared his thoughts on his performances with Roma Football news Today, 11:56 McTominay scored a brace in stoppage time, securing victory for Manchester United over Brentford Football news Today, 11:55 Chelsea is emerging from its crisis: The Blues secured a big away victory against Burnley Football news Today, 11:40 The Italian national team has announced its squad for the upcoming matches Football news Today, 11:27 The leader of Newcastle sign a new contract with the Magpies Football news Today, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023