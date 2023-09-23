Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.944 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday, 24 September, one of the main events of the first half of the year in Spanish football will take place in the capital of Spain: Atletico and Real will meet in the derby. The game is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET.

Atletico Madrid

At the start of the current season, one could hear the opinion that Atletico is ready to regain its status as one of the contenders for the La Liga title. After the triumphant 2020/2021 championship, the Indians became only third two years in a row, at best claiming only the second position.

But something went wrong from the start: they managed to press Granada only in the final twenty minutes, Betis failed to score at all, the team was happy only in the game with Rayo Vallecano, when they won 7-0. In the first game after the international break in September, "Indians" without a chance lost to Valencia 0-3.

Neither managed to rehabilitate themselves in the Champions League. In the middle of the current week Atletico came to Lazio and won until the last seconds 1-0. However, in the final attack, rival goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a goal that ended the game in a draw.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid won the Spanish Cup and the Club World Cup last season. However, the Merengues were left without trophies in their main tournaments: UEFA Champions League and La Liga. Therefore, the club has high hopes for the current season. Especially if you have Jude Bellingham: the British midfielder only joined Real Madrid this summer, but he didn't need much time to adapt: at the moment he has six goals in six games for the club.

Without Bellingham, there would not have been many victories at the start of the current season. For example, in the middle of the current week Real beat Union Berlin only thanks to Jude's goal. Before the international break, the Englishman scored winning goals against Getafe, Celta and helped defeat Almeria. Without all these goals, the fight for the leadership could not dream about.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

On the account of Real Madrid almost twice as many victories in the Madrid derby than Atletico. True, the Indians regularly bite their more status rival. For example, last season Team Simeone played at the Santiago Bernabeu in a 1-1 draw, and a season earlier had already won on their field.

Jude Bellingham, along with Robert Lewandowski, leads the La Liga scorers' race. However, Atletico have their own trump card. Alvaro Morata is scoring on average every 76 minutes this season.

Prediction

Bookmakers do not risk to call one of the teams as the favourite of the confrontation. However, a powerful offensive line and not always successful reliable defence promise us a productive football.