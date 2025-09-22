Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 24, 2025, as part of Matchday 6 of the Spanish La Liga, Atletico Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:30 Central European Time. Let's analyze the odds and pick a winner for this clash.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid come into this fixture far from their best form, struggling with a noticeable dip in their game. The team has managed just one win since the start of the season—at home against Villarreal. In the other matches, Los Colchoneros have drawn three times, all by the same 1-1 scoreline, and suffered two defeats—losing 1-2 to Espanyol in La Liga’s opening round and 2-3 to Liverpool in their Champions League debut. Defensive frailties are a particular concern: Atletico have conceded in every match except their sole victory.

After five rounds, the team sits only 12th in the table with six points. However, Atletico remain unbeaten at home this season—one win and one draw—extending their unbeaten home streak to six matches. In home head-to-heads with Rayo Vallecano, Atletico have total dominance. Their last home defeat to this opponent dates all the way back to 2001. Since then, Atletico have always beaten Rayo at home, with just one draw between them.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano can’t boast about their start to the season either. They opened with a confident 3-1 away win over Girona and successfully navigated the Conference League qualifiers by knocking out Belarusian side Neman to secure a spot in the main draw. However, things haven’t gone as smoothly in La Liga: Rayo have failed to win any of their last four league matches, suffering away defeats to Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao, and drawing twice at home against Celta and Barcelona. Rayo currently sit 14th in the standings with just five points to their name.

Head-to-head history also doesn’t favor Rayo. In their last five encounters with Atletico, Rayo have lost four times, with only one draw separating the sides.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Gantzko, Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Raspadori, Alvarez.

Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Gantzko, Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Raspadori, Alvarez. Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Pacha, Ratiu, Lejeune, Siss, De Frutos, Diaz, Valentin, Garcia, Palazon, Camello.

Key stats and head-to-head facts

Atletico have not won 5 of their last 6 matches.

8 of Atletico’s last 10 matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Atletico’s last 6 matches.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in 7 of their last 9 matches.

5 of Rayo’s last 6 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Both teams have scored in 3 of their last 4 head-to-head clashes.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match prediction

Both sides have made a sluggish start to the campaign, but Atletico maintain impressive consistency at home, riding a six-game unbeaten streak in front of their fans. They also hold a clear edge in recent head-to-heads, which should give them extra confidence going into this fixture. With the team eager to bounce back in front of their supporters after a disappointing start, expect maximum focus from the hosts and a home win. My pick for this match is an Atletico victory at odds of 1.55.