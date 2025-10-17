Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In one of the key fixtures of Matchday 9 in La Liga, Atlético Madrid will host Osasuna on Saturday, October 18, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. Here’s my match preview and betting insight.

Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Atlético Madrid are unbeaten in six consecutive matches: two draws and four wins.

Osasuna have won only once in their last five outings.

Atlético have scored at least one goal in every match this season.

Atlético have not lost a single match without scoring.

Osasuna have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.

Atlético have managed just one clean sheet in their last ten matches, while Osasuna have kept three.

In five of their last ten fixtures, Atlético scored in both halves.

In none of Osasuna’s last ten matches have they conceded in both halves.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Osasuna defeated Atlético Madrid 2–0.

Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: Match Preview

Los Colchoneros had a somewhat inconsistent start to the new La Liga season. After losing their opening fixture and drawing the next two, Atlético have since gone unbeaten in five league games — three wins and two draws. In the Champions League, they’ve also had a mixed start, losing 2–3 to Liverpool but thrashing Eintracht 5–1. Domestically, they produced a stunning 5–2 home victory over Real Madrid, though their last league match before the international break ended in a 1–1 draw against Celta Vigo. After eight rounds, Atlético sit fifth in the table with 13 points.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are lower in the standings but not far behind in points. The team currently occupy 12th place with ten points from eight matches, just three adrift of Atlético. The competition in La Liga is extremely tight this season, keeping the race highly intriguing. However, Osasuna’s recent form has been patchy — they won their last game before the international break but had previously suffered two defeats and a draw in three outings.

Probable Lineups

Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Galán; Barrios, Koke; Simeone, Griezmann, Gonzalez; Álvarez

Osasuna: Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola; Muñoz, Gomez, Rubén García; Budimir

Prediction

Atlético Madrid are clear favourites heading into this fixture, and at home, Diego Simeone’s side should have enough to claim all three points. My betting recommendation: Atlético Madrid’s individual total over 1.5 goals.