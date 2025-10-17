ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: Will Atlético Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: Will Atlético Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna prediction Photo: https://x.com/Atleti
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 18 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Osasuna Osasuna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In one of the key fixtures of Matchday 9 in La Liga, Atlético Madrid will host Osasuna on Saturday, October 18, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. Here’s my match preview and betting insight.

Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Atlético Madrid are unbeaten in six consecutive matches: two draws and four wins.
  • Osasuna have won only once in their last five outings.
  • Atlético have scored at least one goal in every match this season.
  • Atlético have not lost a single match without scoring.
  • Osasuna have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.
  • Atlético have managed just one clean sheet in their last ten matches, while Osasuna have kept three.
  • In five of their last ten fixtures, Atlético scored in both halves.
  • In none of Osasuna’s last ten matches have they conceded in both halves.
  • In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Osasuna defeated Atlético Madrid 2–0.

Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna: Match Preview

Los Colchoneros had a somewhat inconsistent start to the new La Liga season. After losing their opening fixture and drawing the next two, Atlético have since gone unbeaten in five league games — three wins and two draws. In the Champions League, they’ve also had a mixed start, losing 2–3 to Liverpool but thrashing Eintracht 5–1. Domestically, they produced a stunning 5–2 home victory over Real Madrid, though their last league match before the international break ended in a 1–1 draw against Celta Vigo. After eight rounds, Atlético sit fifth in the table with 13 points.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are lower in the standings but not far behind in points. The team currently occupy 12th place with ten points from eight matches, just three adrift of Atlético. The competition in La Liga is extremely tight this season, keeping the race highly intriguing. However, Osasuna’s recent form has been patchy — they won their last game before the international break but had previously suffered two defeats and a draw in three outings.

Probable Lineups

  • Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Galán; Barrios, Koke; Simeone, Griezmann, Gonzalez; Álvarez
  • Osasuna: Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola; Muñoz, Gomez, Rubén García; Budimir

Prediction

Atlético Madrid are clear favourites heading into this fixture, and at home, Diego Simeone’s side should have enough to claim all three points. My betting recommendation: Atlético Madrid’s individual total over 1.5 goals.

Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 3.34 ENPPI Recommended 1xBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction and H2H – October 17, 2025 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:30 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.7 Panathinaikos Bet now Melbet
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 07:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2.01 Chelsea Recommended Mostbet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 18 oct 2025, 09:00 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.75 Sassuolo Bet now Melbet
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Can Wolfsburg End Their Losing Streak? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.66 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
FC Koln vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Cologne vs Augsburg: H2H, line-ups, and match prediction — October 18, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 1.57 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.66 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Manchester City vs Everton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 18 October 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.65 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Burnley vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.92 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.84 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Barcelona vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 10:15 Barcelona vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.75 Girona Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores