On August 14, Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Atletico will compete with Granada. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Atletico



The club started the last season in a pretty unsuccessful manner, like the previous one. The symbol of those problems was the 4th place in the Champions League group in the company, which is far from being the most difficult: Bayer, Porto and Brugge. However, as it often happened, Diego Simeone was able to change the state of things and, as a result, his wards were even close to take away the 2nd place from the slowed down neighbour, Real Madrid. Still, the spring “swing” ended with the fact that “the Meringues” got 1 point more. Now, the Argentine specialist has traditionally updated the squad, however, this is more about the dumping of ballast, from his own son, Giuliano, to Joao Felix, who has been playing on loan at Chelsea since January. As for the terms of replenishment, the club qualitatively strengthened the defence by signing up Söyüncü, Azpilicueta and Javi Galan. Still, it goes without saying that it was worth at least signing up someone to other lines, but the negotiations dragged on and stalled there.

Granada



The team, speaking about the recent years, has either been promoted to the Primera or lost the so-called “registration” there. The previous climb was triumphant, “the Nasrids” took the 7th place and, as a result, a ticket to the Europa League. The Spanish club reached the play-offs there and only Manchester United knocked out it. Still, the next cycle, in 2021/2022, is characterized by the relegation – literally 1 point was not enough to “survive”. To return back to the La Liga, the management called Karanka, but he completely failed. Fortunately, Paco Lopez replaced him in November – and he managed to get 75 points, which allowed the team to win the division. It goes without saying that now it will be much more difficult, the task is banal – to survive in the new-old division. Having bought those who played on loan, including Weissman for 3.5 million, at the same time, the club managed to lure free agents, Gumbau and Villar, and sign up the contracts with Manafá from Porto and Jesús Vallejo from Real Madrid.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Atletico had got excellent statistics in head-to-head matches. Still, relegated Granada managed to take 4 out of 6 possible points in the 2021/2022 season.

Predictions



Bookmakers are not waiting for a serious fight. Atletico should win at the home arena with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.909).

