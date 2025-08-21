RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 August 2025

Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid
23 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Elche
Elche Elche Schedule Elche News Elche Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's second round will take place on Saturday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the local side Atletico will host Elche. Let’s take a closer look at a betting option for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Diego Simeone's men started the season with a defeat, losing away to Espanyol. This continued their away woes, with only one victory in their last five La Liga road games. However, on home turf, Atletico have been rock solid – the team is on a four-match winning streak in the league.

Their home record is impressive: just one loss in the last 19 La Liga matches in Madrid. In these games, Atletico play aggressively in attack, consistently scoring at least twice and often keeping a clean sheet.

Elche returned to the top flight and immediately showed grit against Betis in the opening round, drawing 1-1. This marks their sixth consecutive unbeaten La Liga match – the club’s best run since 1977. Eder Sarabia has shored up the defense, but going forward the team remains modest – they’ve managed only one goal in each of their last seven outings.

Elche's away struggles continue: just 2 wins in their last 21 league road games. Even securing draws has been tough, and against sides of Atletico’s caliber, chances have been scarce – as head-to-head stats confirm.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak – Gantzko, Le Normand, Ruggeri, Llorente – Cardoso, Gallagher – Almada, Simeone, Baena – Alvarez.
  • Elche: Dituro – Nuñez, Affengruber, Bigas, Petro – Febas, Mendoza, Aguado – Valera, Rodriguez, Jori

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atletico have won their last 5 home La Liga matches against Elche, with a combined score of 10:1.
  • In 6 of the last 8 Atletico matches, at least one team failed to score.
  • Elche have lost 15 of their last 21 away matches in La Liga.

Prediction

After a disappointing start to the campaign, Atletico cannot afford any more slip-ups – three points are a must. Given Madrid’s home strength, their consistent winning form, Elche’s away weaknesses, and the head-to-head record, the outcome seems clear. Atletico should be able to comfortably dispatch the newly promoted side, winning by a comfortable margin. Our pick: "Atletico to win with a -1.5 handicap" at 1.85.

