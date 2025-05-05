Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.74 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 4 in the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Estadio Américo Montanini. In this match, local side Atlético Bucaramanga will host Argentina’s Racing. Let's break down a bet focused on team goal productivity in this encounter.

Atlético Bucaramanga

Atlético Bucaramanga have been putting in confident performances in this season’s Copa Libertadores and, after three rounds, top their group with 6 points. The team kicked off with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Colo-Colo, grabbed a crucial 2-1 away win over Racing, and then drew 1-1 at home with Fortaleza in the third round.

Despite being the reigning champions of Colombia, Atlético Bucaramanga are having a tough domestic campaign. The team sits only 13th in the league and risks missing out on the playoff zone—a clear disappointment after last year’s triumph. They are six points shy of a playoff spot, so their hopes are still alive. However, recent results have left much to be desired: the team is winless in their last four matches across all competitions. In their two most recent outings, Bucaramanga suffered defeats—0-2 against Millonarios and 1-2 against Llaneros.

Racing

Racing have looked quite solid in this Copa Libertadores campaign. The team started off with an emphatic 3-0 away victory over Fortaleza, but then suffered a surprising home defeat to Atlético Bucaramanga. In the third round, the Argentinians drew 1-1 on the road. Racing currently sit second in the group with five points and, with a win in this match, could leap to the top and get revenge for their earlier loss.

The team is in great form, unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions—including four wins. In the domestic league, Racing finished third and advanced to the playoff stage. In recent games, the Argentinians edged Newell’s Old Boys 1-0 at home and defeated Defensa y Justicia 2-1 away. Notably, Racing have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five matches.

Probable lineups

Atlético Bucaramanga: Quintana, Meña, Gutierrez, Mena, Henao, Inestrosa, Fabri, Asprilla, Castañeda, Chavez, Pons.

Quintana, Meña, Gutierrez, Mena, Henao, Inestrosa, Fabri, Asprilla, Castañeda, Chavez, Pons. Racing: Cambeses, Di Cesare, Martirena, Colombo, Mura, Almendra, Solari, Sosa, Nardoni, Salas, Martinez.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Atlético Bucaramanga are winless in their last 4 matches.

Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 matches involving Atlético Bucaramanga.

Racing have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Racing have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

The first-round match between these teams ended with a 2-1 win for Atlético Bucaramanga.

Prediction for Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing

This clash between Atlético Bucaramanga and Racing promises to be intense. Atlético claimed victory in the first meeting and will now look to defend their home turf, adding motivation. Meanwhile, Racing will be hungry for revenge after their earlier defeat and eager to boost their chances of finishing top of the group. Both teams play an attacking brand of football, so this contest is likely to be high-scoring. Given the dynamic nature of their previous encounters, we can expect goals here. My pick for this match is over 2 goals, with odds at 1.74.