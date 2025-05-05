RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025

Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Photo: https://x.com/ABucaramanga/Author unknownn
Bucaramanga Bucaramanga
Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Bucaramanga - Racing Club
-
- : -
International,
Racing Club Racing Club
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.74
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 4 in the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Estadio Américo Montanini. In this match, local side Atlético Bucaramanga will host Argentina’s Racing. Let's break down a bet focused on team goal productivity in this encounter.

Atlético Bucaramanga

Atlético Bucaramanga have been putting in confident performances in this season’s Copa Libertadores and, after three rounds, top their group with 6 points. The team kicked off with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Colo-Colo, grabbed a crucial 2-1 away win over Racing, and then drew 1-1 at home with Fortaleza in the third round.

Despite being the reigning champions of Colombia, Atlético Bucaramanga are having a tough domestic campaign. The team sits only 13th in the league and risks missing out on the playoff zone—a clear disappointment after last year’s triumph. They are six points shy of a playoff spot, so their hopes are still alive. However, recent results have left much to be desired: the team is winless in their last four matches across all competitions. In their two most recent outings, Bucaramanga suffered defeats—0-2 against Millonarios and 1-2 against Llaneros.

Racing

Racing have looked quite solid in this Copa Libertadores campaign. The team started off with an emphatic 3-0 away victory over Fortaleza, but then suffered a surprising home defeat to Atlético Bucaramanga. In the third round, the Argentinians drew 1-1 on the road. Racing currently sit second in the group with five points and, with a win in this match, could leap to the top and get revenge for their earlier loss.

The team is in great form, unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions—including four wins. In the domestic league, Racing finished third and advanced to the playoff stage. In recent games, the Argentinians edged Newell’s Old Boys 1-0 at home and defeated Defensa y Justicia 2-1 away. Notably, Racing have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five matches.

Probable lineups

  • Atlético Bucaramanga: Quintana, Meña, Gutierrez, Mena, Henao, Inestrosa, Fabri, Asprilla, Castañeda, Chavez, Pons.
  • Racing: Cambeses, Di Cesare, Martirena, Colombo, Mura, Almendra, Solari, Sosa, Nardoni, Salas, Martinez.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Atlético Bucaramanga are winless in their last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 matches involving Atlético Bucaramanga.
  • Racing have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Racing have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • The first-round match between these teams ended with a 2-1 win for Atlético Bucaramanga.

Prediction for Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing

This clash between Atlético Bucaramanga and Racing promises to be intense. Atlético claimed victory in the first meeting and will now look to defend their home turf, adding motivation. Meanwhile, Racing will be hungry for revenge after their earlier defeat and eager to boost their chances of finishing top of the group. Both teams play an attacking brand of football, so this contest is likely to be high-scoring. Given the dynamic nature of their previous encounters, we can expect goals here. My pick for this match is over 2 goals, with odds at 1.74.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.74
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.9 Zamalek SC Recommended 1Win
Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Kasimpasa Odds: 1.59 Trabzonspor Bet now 1Win
Castellon vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Castellon Odds: 1.95 Sporting Gijon Bet now Melbet
Genoa vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.83 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.52 Mallorca Bet now 1Win
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.64 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
AVS Futebol SAD vs Boavista prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? AVS Futebol SAD Odds: 1.64 Boavista Recommended 1Win
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Boston Celtics Odds: 1.66 New York Knicks Bet now 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.95 Denver Nuggets Bet now Melbet
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:18 Ready to face Arsenal! Ousmane Dembélé returns to full training with PSG Football news Today, 11:12 Bastoni says Inter must triple their efforts to contain Yamal Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballers don sharp suits at end-of-season club party Football news Today, 10:46 Bellingham played a key role in Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:45 Zamalek Escalates Zizo Dispute: Official Complaint Filed Amid Contract Tensions Football news Today, 10:42 Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby Football news Today, 10:19 Good news for Inter: Lautaro and Pavard ready to play in the return match against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:12 More setbacks for Postecoglou. Maddison to miss the end of the season due to knee injury Lifestyle Today, 10:05 Very tender. Mauro Icardi surprises China Suárez with a romantic gesture Football news Today, 09:42 Unexpected move. Flamengo looking to sign Félix for Club World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores