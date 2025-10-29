ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions Atletic Lleida — Espanyol Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 30 October 2025

Atletic Lleida — Espanyol Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 30 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Atletic Lleida vs Espanyol prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCDEspanyol/Author unknownn
Atletic Lleida Atletic Lleida
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 30 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
Spain,
Espanyol Espanyol
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.47
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 30, 2025, in the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey, Atletic Lleida will host Espanyol. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Atletic Lleida

Atletic Lleida is a small Spanish club currently competing in Group 3 of the Segunda RFEF. At the start of the current season, the team have shown inconsistent form and, after eight rounds, sit 14th in the standings.

Their recent run of results has been mixed — over the last six matches, Atletic Lleida have managed just one win, recorded four draws, and suffered one defeat. Interestingly, that loss came against Espanyol B, the reserve team of their upcoming opponent, in a narrow 0-1 result.

Last season, the club did not take part in the Copa del Rey, making this year’s campaign particularly meaningful. This will also be the first-ever meeting between Atletic Lleida and the main squad of Espanyol, adding extra intrigue to the fixture.

Espanyol

Unlike their upcoming opponent, Espanyol come into this cup tie in good form and looking far more solid. The Catalan side have recorded two consecutive victories — first defeating Real Oviedo 2-0, then narrowly beating Elche 1-0 at home. These results helped the team recover after a four-match winless run.

Overall, Espanyol have started the season strongly and currently sit 5th in the La Liga 2 table with 18 points from ten matches. They are just one point away from the promotion zone and remain one of the main contenders for a La Liga return.

However, their previous Copa del Rey campaign ended in disappointment — Espanyol suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to Barbastro in the 1/32 finals. This time, the Catalans are expected to approach the tournament with greater focus, aiming to avoid another early exit. With their solid defensive record — only one goal conceded in their last four matches — they remain clear favorites to advance.

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Espanyol are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches in all competitions.
  • Espanyol have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Espanyol’s last 7 away games have gone under 2.5 total goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Atletic Lleida and Espanyol.

Atletic Lleida — Espanyol Prediction

In this matchup, Espanyol are the clear favorites. The Catalan side have started the season with confidence and will be eager to extend their positive run in the Copa del Rey. Coming into the game in solid form, Espanyol have every chance to reaffirm their status as a top-division-level team. Meanwhile, Atletic Lleida will try to put up a fight against their much stronger opponent. However, given the clear difference in quality and experience between the sides, the hosts’ chances of pulling off an upset appear slim. Overall, we can expect an engaging cup encounter — a spirited battle across the pitch, potentially with several goals scored. My bet for this match — Total Goals Over 3 at odds of 1.47.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.47
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rivers United FC vs Ikorodu City prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Rivers United vs Ikorodu City: Can Ikorodu City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Rivers United FC Odds: 1.46 Ikorodu City Recommended 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.8 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 13:30 Juventus - Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.75 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Como vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy Today, 13:30 Como vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Como Odds: 1.73 Verona Recommended Mostbet
Metz vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:00 Metz vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Metz Odds: 1.5 Lens Bet now 1xBet
CD Sant Jordi vs Osasuna prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 14:00 San Jordi vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 CD Sant Jordi Odds: 1.69 Osasuna Bet now Mostbet
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:00 Lorient vs PSG: Will PSG’s Winless Streak Continue? Lorient Odds: 1.45 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Mostbet
Le Havre vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:00 Le Havre vs Brest: Can Brest End Their Winless Streak? Le Havre Odds: 1.72 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:00 Nice vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.65 Lille Bet now Mostbet
Sant Just vs Mallorca prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 15:00 Sant Just vs Mallorca: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025 Sant Just Odds: 1.62 Mallorca Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy Today, 15:45 Inter vs Fiorentina: Have Inter Recovered After the Defeat to Napoli? Inter Odds: 1.43 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 15:45 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Can Palace Pull Off an Upset and Advance? Liverpool Odds: 1.68 Crystal Palace Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores