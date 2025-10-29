Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.47 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 30, 2025, in the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey, Atletic Lleida will host Espanyol. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Atletic Lleida

Atletic Lleida is a small Spanish club currently competing in Group 3 of the Segunda RFEF. At the start of the current season, the team have shown inconsistent form and, after eight rounds, sit 14th in the standings.

Their recent run of results has been mixed — over the last six matches, Atletic Lleida have managed just one win, recorded four draws, and suffered one defeat. Interestingly, that loss came against Espanyol B, the reserve team of their upcoming opponent, in a narrow 0-1 result.

Last season, the club did not take part in the Copa del Rey, making this year’s campaign particularly meaningful. This will also be the first-ever meeting between Atletic Lleida and the main squad of Espanyol, adding extra intrigue to the fixture.

Espanyol

Unlike their upcoming opponent, Espanyol come into this cup tie in good form and looking far more solid. The Catalan side have recorded two consecutive victories — first defeating Real Oviedo 2-0, then narrowly beating Elche 1-0 at home. These results helped the team recover after a four-match winless run.

Overall, Espanyol have started the season strongly and currently sit 5th in the La Liga 2 table with 18 points from ten matches. They are just one point away from the promotion zone and remain one of the main contenders for a La Liga return.

However, their previous Copa del Rey campaign ended in disappointment — Espanyol suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to Barbastro in the 1/32 finals. This time, the Catalans are expected to approach the tournament with greater focus, aiming to avoid another early exit. With their solid defensive record — only one goal conceded in their last four matches — they remain clear favorites to advance.

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Espanyol are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches in all competitions.

Espanyol have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Espanyol’s last 7 away games have gone under 2.5 total goals.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Atletic Lleida and Espanyol.

Atletic Lleida — Espanyol Prediction

In this matchup, Espanyol are the clear favorites. The Catalan side have started the season with confidence and will be eager to extend their positive run in the Copa del Rey. Coming into the game in solid form, Espanyol have every chance to reaffirm their status as a top-division-level team. Meanwhile, Atletic Lleida will try to put up a fight against their much stronger opponent. However, given the clear difference in quality and experience between the sides, the hosts’ chances of pulling off an upset appear slim. Overall, we can expect an engaging cup encounter — a spirited battle across the pitch, potentially with several goals scored. My bet for this match — Total Goals Over 3 at odds of 1.47.