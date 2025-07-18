RU RU ES ES FR FR
Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Can Charlotte hold on to a playoff spot?

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Can Charlotte hold on to a playoff spot?

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC prediction
Atlanta United
16 july 2025, 19:30
Finished
2 : 2
USA, Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aleksey Miranchuk
56’
Will Reilly
90 + 4’
2’
Philip Zinckernagel
79’
Maren Haile-Selassie
In this MLS regular season clash, Atlanta United will take on Charlotte. The match is scheduled for the night of Sunday, July 20, kicking off at 1:30 AM Central European Time. Here’s my take on a betting option for this encounter.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atlanta United are winless in six straight matches: three draws and three defeats.
  • Charlotte are unbeaten in their last three: one draw and two wins.
  • Charlotte have scored at least once in 15 consecutive matches.
  • On the road, Charlotte have lost their last three and have only two wins in their last ten away games.
  • At home, Atlanta United are unbeaten in three: one draw and two wins.
  • Atlanta United have the second-worst defense in the Eastern Conference, conceding 40 goals.
  • Atlanta United have yet to keep a clean sheet this season, while Charlotte have managed it in 24% of their games.
  • Charlotte have lost to nil in 12% of their matches, compared to 32% for Atlanta United.
  • Charlotte have scored more than 1.5 goals in 88% of games, Atlanta United in 82%.
  • In their last head-to-head, Charlotte defeated Atlanta United 2-0.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Match preview

Both teams compete in the Eastern Conference, but their situations are worlds apart. Atlanta United sit 13th in the table. After 22 rounds, they've managed just 20 points, trailing the playoff zone by 12 points. Yes, Atlanta have a game in hand, but even a win wouldn't significantly close the gap. The team is struggling at both ends: 40 goals conceded (second-worst defense) and only 25 scored (third-worst attack in the conference).

Charlotte, on the other hand, have conceded fewer and scored more, but recent form has been far from consistent. In their last six matches, they've picked up two wins, suffered three losses, and drawn once. Charlotte currently have 32 points from 23 games, sitting ninth in the East. They’re three points clear of tenth place and just two points off seventh. The playoff battle is incredibly tight, so Charlotte need to start picking up points consistently if they hope to clinch a postseason berth.

Probable lineups

  • Atlanta United: Guzan; Amador, Abram, Morales, Lennon; Muyumba, Slish; Lobzhanidze, Miranchuk, Almiron; Latte Lath
  • Charlotte: Kalina; Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Tuiloma, Malanda, Abada; Bille, Westwood, Diani; Toklomati, Zaha

Prediction

Both sides are struggling for consistency, but Atlanta play well at home and Charlotte have found the net in 15 straight matches. Both teams have attacking threats, so I’m backing over 3 goals in the match at odds of 1.85.

