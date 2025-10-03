RU RU ES ES FR FR
Athletic vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Athletic Club vs Mallorca prediction
Athletic Club Athletic Club
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 04 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Bilbao, San Mames
Mallorca Mallorca
One of the matches of the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga will take place on Saturday at San Mamés in Bilbao, where the local Athletic will host Mallorca. Let's take a look at the betting options for this encounter.

Match preview

Athletic got off to a promising start this season, defeating Sevilla (3-1), Rayo Vallecano (1-0), and Betis (2-1). However, the team then fell into a slump: they are now winless in seven consecutive matches, most of which ended in defeat.

This week, the Basques played in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund and suffered a heavy 1-4 loss. Still, Ernesto Valverde's men managed to show flashes of quality football. Now, Athletic are determined to turn things around in the domestic league.

Mallorca’s situation is even worse. In the last round, the team finally claimed their first win of the season, edging Alavés 1-0.

Before that, Jagoba Arrasate's side lost match after match, though it's worth noting that the Islanders had an extremely tough schedule: in the first five rounds, they faced three of Spanish football's giants—Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic. With a slightly easier run of fixtures ahead, Mallorca can hope for better results.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Athletic are winless in their last seven matches.
  • Athletic have conceded in eight consecutive matches.
  • Mallorca have only one win in their last ten games.
  • Mallorca conceded first in five of their last seven matches.
  • In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Athletic have the upper hand: the Basques have won four times, Mallorca only once, with five draws.

Probable lineups

  • Athletic: Simón - Lekue, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche - de Galarreta, Jauregizar, Sancet - Williams I., Gómez, Guruzeta
  • Mallorca: Román - Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica - Samu, Morlanes, Darder - Joseph, Domènech, Muriqi

Prediction:

Head-to-head meetings between these teams rarely feature a flurry of goals. I expect this trend to continue. Neither Athletic nor Mallorca are particularly prolific in attack, so the best betting option here seems to be under 2.5 goals.



