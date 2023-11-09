Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 13th round of the Spanish Championship, Athletic will play against Celta on their home field. The teams will meet on November 10 and before the head-to-head confrontation, the guests are in the relegation zone and face serious problems.

"Athletic"

The hosts have been considered strong middle peasants in the Spanish championship for many years, although in recent years they have not been able to reach the European Cup zones, but this season their chances of doing so have increased significantly.

Based on the results of 12 rounds of the new season, the team from Bilbao scored 21 points and is in fifth place, which gives the right to play in the Europa League.

In the last round they won a very important victory away from home against Villarreal, and are now ahead of Betis and Real Sociedad in the standings.

"Celta"

The guests are gradually falling lower in the standings and, with their lackluster performance, have already found themselves in the relegation zone.

Even after Rafael Benitez took over as coach, the team's play did not change. The Celts are currently in 18th place with just one win and seven points after 12 rounds.

In the last match, the guests drew with Sevilla, which is also far from ideal form. Now Celta is two points behind the saving place in the standings.

Match prediction and interesting facts

In 5 of Athletic's last 6 matches, more than 2 goals were scored. At the same time, Celta have failed to win their last 8 matches.

The home side have scored at least two goals in all but one of their home matches this season. In just six games on their field, they scored 14 goals against their opponents. The guests also manage to show effective football away from home. I'll bet on both teams to score.