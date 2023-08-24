Prediction on game Real Betis wont lose Odds: 1.93 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On August 27, Estadio San Mamés (Bilbao) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Athletic will compete with Betis. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Athletic



The club has got a glorious history – suffice it to say that it has never been relegated from the Spanish top division. At the same time, one should not forget that it adheres to a unique and exclusive “selective” policy in the Basque Country. It limits the possibilities of the project – it is not surprising that “the Basques” have not shown anything for a long time. The return of Ernesto Valverde to the coaching position a year ago, who had worked with dignity at Estadio San Mamés not so long ago, was received with optimism. Still, having a number of good matches, especially at the start, it was not possible to return to the European competitions in the end. The “road” in the previous temporada was crossed twice by neighbouring Osasuna, which won both the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and the dispute for the 7th place in the Primera, the last, which gives the ticket to the European tournaments. It is noteworthy that “the Reds” got the revenge by winning with a 2-0 score on their field. Still, the team had lost in the 1st round at the home arena in El Clásico to Real Madrid with the same score.

Betis



The team took a step back compared to the progress that had been shown earlier in the previous season. The peak, if we take into account the job of the current coach, Manuel Pellegrini, was in 2021/2022 – there happened the 5th place in the La Liga and the victory in the Copa del Rey. It was all the more important for “the Engineer” to ensure a new raise, and certainly not to allow further regression. His wards, even having a very difficult schedule, are showing very decent football so far. First, they “snatched” the victory at the very end of an away match against a potential competitor, Villarreal. And then “the Green and Whites” were able to get a decent result in the form of a goalless draw in the struggle with Atletico.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Betis has got 2 wins and a draw in 3 previous head-to-head matches. And it was the club that scored both goals in those matches.

Predictions



Bookmakers sympathize with Athletic, which will play at the home arena. Still, the guests from Sevilla can take points – we bet that they will not lose (odd: 1.93).

