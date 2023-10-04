RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria prediction
Athletic Bilbao Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga Spain 06 oct 2023, 15:00 Athletic Bilbao - Almeria
-
- : -
Spain, Bilbao, San Mames Barria
Almeria Almeria
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Spanish championship there will be a meeting between Athletic and Almeria. The confrontation will take place in Bilbao on October 6.

Athletic

The team from Bilbao performs quite consistently from year to year. And this season they are in their usual position - in the top six.

After eight rounds played, Athletic scored 14 points with four wins, two losses and two draws. In eight matches, the team scored 13 goals and conceded nine.

In this home match, Athletic probably expects to score three points, since one of the weakest teams of the new championship will come to visit them.

Almeria

Here is the only team in the Spanish Championship standings that has not yet tasted victory in the new season. After eight rounds, Almeria has three points and the last line of the table. All three points came from draws.

Almeria conceded the most goals in the new season - 21 goals. At the same time, the team scores a lot by the standards of an outsider. She has 11 goals scored.

In general, the chances that the guests will get their first victory in the new season are very small. Athletic plays extremely confidently at home and often even the leaders of the standings stumble here

Match prediction

I have no doubt that the home team will win this match. Athletic, as usual, looks very organized and opponents like Almeria are usually not a problem for them. I bet on the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1 with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atlético vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.83 Feyenoord Recommended MelBet
Antwerp vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now MelBet
Cape Town Spurs vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.77 Bet now MelBet
Leicester vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Championship England Today, 14:45 Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Leicester Odds: 1.76 Preston Recommended MelBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 FK Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.75 BSC Young Boys Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:46 FIFA is contemplating the prospect of admitting Russia to the competitions Football news Today, 08:37 Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Today, 08:24 My mother is suffering: Gavi responded to criticism due to his aggressive game Football news Today, 07:50 Manchester United announced verdict on ten Hag after recent failures Football news Today, 06:30 Ronaldo faces new sexual assault lawsuit Football news Today, 06:00 Türkiye refused to host Euro 2028: the only candidate left Football news Today, 05:32 “This is a disgrace”: the MU legend blasted the team for defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 05:00 Lautaro Martinez reassures Inter fans Football news Today, 04:32 Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023