Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

In the match of the ninth round of the Spanish championship there will be a meeting between Athletic and Almeria. The confrontation will take place in Bilbao on October 6.

Athletic

The team from Bilbao performs quite consistently from year to year. And this season they are in their usual position - in the top six.

After eight rounds played, Athletic scored 14 points with four wins, two losses and two draws. In eight matches, the team scored 13 goals and conceded nine.

In this home match, Athletic probably expects to score three points, since one of the weakest teams of the new championship will come to visit them.

Almeria

Here is the only team in the Spanish Championship standings that has not yet tasted victory in the new season. After eight rounds, Almeria has three points and the last line of the table. All three points came from draws.

Almeria conceded the most goals in the new season - 21 goals. At the same time, the team scores a lot by the standards of an outsider. She has 11 goals scored.

In general, the chances that the guests will get their first victory in the new season are very small. Athletic plays extremely confidently at home and often even the leaders of the standings stumble here

Match prediction

I have no doubt that the home team will win this match. Athletic, as usual, looks very organized and opponents like Almeria are usually not a problem for them. I bet on the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1 with odds of 1.65.