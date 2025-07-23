RU RU ES ES FR FR
Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025

Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
24 july 2025, 10:00
24 july 2025, 10:00
- : -
International, Estadi de la FAF
On Thursday, July 24, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, Athletic Escaldes will host Dinamo Tirana. I’m backing a bet on goals in this match.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

  • Athletic Escaldes are playing in European competitions for only the fourth time in their history.
  • Dinamo Tirana have never advanced beyond the second qualifying round in any European competition.
  • This will be Dinamo Tirana’s first-ever match against a team from Andorra.
  • In the 2023/24 season, Athletic Escaldes faced Albanian side Partizani in the second qualifying round and lost both legs.

Match preview

Athletic Escaldes is a young club that spent most of its history in Andorra’s second division. However, over the past five years, they’ve been competing in the country’s top flight, and just two years ago, they stunned everyone by winning the national title. Last season, Athletic Escaldes finished as runners-up and also managed to lift the Andorran Cup.

The Andorran vice-champions were considered underdogs in the first qualifying round of the Conference League against Luxembourg’s Dudelange, but they pulled off a shock. At home, Athletic Escaldes secured a confident 2-0 win, and on the road, they sealed the deal with a 3-2 victory.

Dinamo Tirana is historically one of Albania’s most successful clubs, boasting 18 national league titles. However, the blue-and-whites last lifted the league trophy back in 2010. Since then, Dinamo Tirana even dropped down to the second division but have managed to return to the top tier.

In the most recent Albanian Superliga campaign, Dinamo Tirana finished only fourth, but they booked their spot in Europe thanks to a triumph in the Albanian Cup. Unlike Athletic Escaldes, however, this team did not compete in the first qualifying round.

Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction

This tie is extremely hard to call in terms of a clear favourite. However, I expect the visitors to take the initiative, while the Andorran side will look for chances on the counterattack. My pick is that both teams will find the net in this game.

