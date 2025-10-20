ES ES FR FR
Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 October 2025

Athletic Club Athletic Club
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Bilbao, San Mames
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK
On October 22, 2025, the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will host the third round match of the Champions League between Athletic Bilbao and Qarabag.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Athletic have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Qarabag are unbeaten in their last eight games.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
  • Qarabag have won both of their opening Champions League group matches.
  • Athletic lost their first two Champions League group games.

Match preview:

The Spanish side enters this clash with strong motivation—after a disappointing start in the group stage, they must win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive. Ernesto Valverde's team are traditionally formidable at home, but early group matches exposed some defensive instability. On the other hand, Qarabag started the tournament confidently and top the group, displaying a balanced game and a solid defense. The Azerbaijani club isn't afraid to take the initiative and can cause problems even away from home. Expect a tense battle: Athletic will look to capitalize on their home support, while Qarabag are set to play on the counterattack.

Probable lineups:

  • Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Berchiche, Laporte, Vivian, Areso, Galarreta, Jauregizar, Berenguer, Sancet, Navarro, Guruzeta.
  • Qarabag: Kochalski, Silva, Mmaee, Medina, Bolt, Bicalho, Borges, Kashchuk, Andrade, Zoubir, Duran.

Match prediction:

Athletic Bilbao are the favorites heading into this clash. The Basques are traditionally strong at San Mamés and will be highly motivated following their shaky group stage start. Qarabag have impressed early in the tournament, but the pressing and pace of Athletic—especially at home—will pose a tough challenge. With the backing of their fans and a stronger squad on paper, Athletic should claim all three points. Prediction: Athletic Bilbao win.

