Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

The first leg of the Europa League semi-final features a clash between Athletic and Manchester United. The match will take place in Bilbao on Thursday, May 1. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Last season, Athletic won their first trophy in 40 years after a golden double in 1984. Victory in the Copa del Rey and fifth place in La Liga laid the foundation for an even stronger season, with Ernesto Valverde's team showing excellent results.

With five rounds to go, Athletic is in fourth place in the La Liga standings, close to returning to the Champions League after a long absence. Currently, the Basques lead sixth-placed Betis by six points and boast the best defense in the league, conceding only 26 goals.

Focusing entirely on the domestic championship is hindered by the Europa League. The team has made a lengthy journey here, having knocked out several strong opponents and for the first time in 13 years, is on the brink of the final.

Facing Manchester United will certainly not be easy, but in the first match on their home turf, Athletic is considered the favorite. At San Mamés, all teams struggle: Athletic's only defeat in Bilbao in La Liga was against Atletico, while Real left empty-handed.

Ruben Amorim has repeatedly stated in the press that the club prioritizes the Europa League. In the Premier League, there's nothing to catch, as the team has spent the entire season between 12th and 15th place, marking the worst result in the history of the EPL since its inception in 1992.

It's no surprise that the Red Devils have focused on the second most prestigious European competition, as winning the tournament would allow them to play in the Champions League next season. Frankly, this is the last chance to salvage a disappointing season and avoid further criticism.

The Red Devils had a strong run through the group stage and have already managed to overcome Real Sociedad and Lyon in the playoffs. While the clash with the Spaniards was simpler, the French were only beaten thanks to a crazy comeback in extra time.

The English side has several squad issues due to injuries, but they've managed without Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, and Diallo for quite some time. For the Spaniards, only Sancet is in doubt, having left the field due to injury in the last La Liga match. The rest of the main squad is fit.

Match facts

Athletic is unbeaten in ten consecutive home matches.

Manchester United has not won in regular time in their last seven matches.

Athletic averages 1.8 goals per game at home, while Manchester United averages 1.4 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Athletic Bilbao : Simón, Berchiche, Álvarez, Vivian, De Marcos, Prados Díaz, Vesga, Berenguer, N. Williams, I. Williams, Guruzeta.

: Simón, Berchiche, Álvarez, Vivian, De Marcos, Prados Díaz, Vesga, Berenguer, N. Williams, I. Williams, Guruzeta. Manchester United: Onana, Maguire, Yoro, Lindelöf, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Garnacho, Fernandes, Højlund.

H2H

The teams have met twice before. In 2012, in the Europa League, the Basques won both matches of the round of 16 and subsequently reached the final.

Prediction

The hosts look formidable at home, while Manchester United will throw everything into reaching the final. This promises to be an exciting and uncompromising match. I believe the visitors will aim not to lose in Spain and decide the final outcome on their home turf. In any case, we are in for a thrilling match, and I suggest betting on Manchester United not to lose.