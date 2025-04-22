RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Spain Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas: will Bilbao move closer to third place?

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas: will Bilbao move closer to third place?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Athletic Club vs Las Palmas prediction Getty Images
Athletic Club Athletic Club
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Athletic Club - Las Palmas
Finished
1 : 0
Spain, Bilbao, San Mames
Las Palmas Las Palmas
Inaki Williams
5’
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Wednesday, April 23, we anticipate a match in the 33rd round of La Liga, where Athletic Bilbao will host Las Palmas at home. The kick-off is at 19:00 Central European Time. We offer a bet on the individual total of one of the teams.

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas: facts and head-to-head

  • Athletic has not lost at "San Mames" for 9 consecutive matches.
  • Las Palmas has won the last two matches — their only victories in 2025.
  • In the last 8 away games, Las Palmas has consistently conceded goals.
  • Athletic has the best defense in La Liga, with only 26 goals conceded.
  • Las Palmas has conceded 52 goals — the second-worst defense in the league.
  • In only 9% of matches has Athletic lost without scoring.
  • In the first round, the Basques defeated Las Palmas 3-2. Since 2017, Athletic has not lost to this opponent.

Match preview

In the last round, Athletic played valiantly against Real Madrid, losing 0-1. A draw in that match would have been a fair result. Despite the defeat, Valverde's team retains fourth place and is confidently advancing towards the Champions League, as they are six points ahead of the sixth position. Moreover, Athletic is just six points behind third-placed Atletico and could climb higher with a strong finish.

Las Palmas is fiercely battling for survival. The team has 32 points after 32 rounds and is in 17th place in the table. The gap from the relegation zone is only one point. In the last two matches, Garcia Pimienta's charges finally won — including a sensational victory over Atletico. However, a tough schedule lies ahead, and to stay in La Liga, they will need to work hard.

Probable lineups

  • Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Sancet; Djalo, Sunset, Unai Gomez; I Williams
  • Las Palmas: Jorkos; Viti, Alex Suarez, McKenna, Marmol; Javier Munoz, Essugo, Bajcetic, Moleiro; McBurnie, Fabio Silva

Prediction

Athletic plays stable and confidently at home, unlike the unstable and vulnerable Las Palmas on the road. I believe that at "San Mames," the visitors have little chance, and I bet on Athletic's individual total over 1.5 with odds of 1.5.

