Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

In the framework of the 25th round of La Liga, Athletic Bilbao will host one of the league leaders, Girona, at home. This match will be the final fixture of this round and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Athletic Bilbao

Under the management of Ernesto Valverde, the team currently boasts commendable statistics. They occupy the fifth position in La Liga and have accumulated 46 points from 24 matches, trailing the Champions League zone by five points. In their last five matches, Athletic Bilbao secured three victories and played to two draws. In their previous fixture, they were unable to defeat Almeria, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

Girona

Girona currently sits in the second position in the La Liga table, with 56 points from 24 rounds. In their recent five matches, Girona won twice, played to a draw once, and suffered two defeats. In the last round, they faced a heavy defeat away against Real Madrid, losing 4-0. Consequently, they now trail the top spot by five points.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, Girona hosted Athletic Bilbao and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Athletic Bilbao remains unbeaten in their last five matches.

Athletic Bilbao has advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and won the first leg against Atletico Madrid with a score of 1-0.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction

The 25th round match of La Liga will be challenging for both teams. As they compete for a place in the Champions League, it's difficult to predict the winner. However, I am inclined to wager on the total goals being over 2.5 at odds of 1.7.